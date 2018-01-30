Syrian Government Linked to Sarin Nerve Agent, ATM Malware Attack, U.S. Pentagon Concern over Fitness Trackers, and More

New laboratory tests reveal that the Syrian government's chemical weapons stockpile is linked to the largest sarin nerve agent attack of the civil war, Reuters reports, giving credibility to Western claims that Syrian President Bashir al-Assad's administration was behind the atrocities. "Laboratories working for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons compared samples taken by a U.N. mission in the Damascus suburb of Ghouta after the Aug. 21, 2013 attack, when hundreds of civilians died of sarin gas poisoning, to chemicals handed over by Damascus for destruction in 2014."



A new malware attack on U.S. ATMs called "jackpotting" is designed to drain the money-dispensing machines of their cash, Brian Krebs of KrebsonSecurity reported on Saturday. While European and Asian banks have managed to protect their ATMs against this type of attack, the U.S. Secret Service began informing institutions recently that jackpotting attacks have become a reality in the United States. "To carry out a jackpotting attack, thieves first must gain physical access to the cash machine. From there they can use malware or specialized electronics—often a combination of both—to control the operations of the ATM." An anonymous source told Brian Krebs of KrebsonSecurity that attackers have been targeting standalone ATMs in the United States manufactured by vendor Diebold Nixdorf.



The U.S. Pentagon is conducting a broad review of fitness tracker devices, which were recently found to have a security flaw that displays the location of its users on a heat map. CBS News reports the U.S. Department of Defense is concerned about service members using the devices to track their exercise; a 20 year-old Australian recently discovered the security breach. "The Pentagon, which once encouraged the use of Fitbits, is telling servicemen to use the privacy settings on their devices, but this breach goes far beyond the U.S. military to include intelligence officers and aid workers in dangerous locations."



A new report by the Prison Policy Initiative reveals that the U.S. women's prison population numbers fare worse than men's in 35 states. "According to the report, the total number of men incarcerated in state prisons nationwide fell more than 5% between 2009 and 2015. The number of women in state prisons fell by less than 0.33%." Oklahoma leads the nation with twice the number of women imprisoned on average than the rest of the country–150 out of every 100,000 in the state. Its incarceration rate rose by 25 percent between 2011 and 2015. Experts say females are more likely to be jailed for low-level drug or property offenses. They also receive more jailtime than their male partners, even in a case where the man abuses the child and the woman is convicted of "failure to protect."

