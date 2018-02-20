Syria Reeling from Massacre, Students Fight for Gun Laws, Russians Indicted, and More

​Syria continues to reel from an unprecedented wave of violence yesterday in Ghouta that left more than 100 people dead. Pro-regime forces continued to attack the opposition-held area today following yesterday's attacks, which included the bombings of five hospitals. The BBC reports that the Assad regime is seeking an outright military victory instead of a negotiated settlement with the opposition, resulting in the carnage. Doctors and aid services in the area are calling the attacks a massacre, and the United Nations' children's fund issued a literal blank statement as it has run out of words to describe the mass casualties in Syria.



Students from south Florida and all over the United States have begun to rally following the deadly school shooting that killed 17 people. Students organized a "lay-in" in front of the nation's capitol yesterday to protest the lack of action following mass shootings, and more than 100 students from Stoneman Douglas High School—where the shooting took place last week—are heading to Florida's capital to demand changes in gun laws. They are also planning nationwide marches "as students begging for our lives" at the end of March. Meanwhile, schools around the nation are reevaluating their security procedures, sometimes revealing problems—including at a Tennessee middle school where, following a threat, security supervisors were unreachable and an alert system had been nonfunctional for weeks.



Thirteen Russians have been indicted for meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections by leveraging social media and stolen identities to disparage Hillary Clinton and support Donald Trump. Officials are calling the calculated manipulation "information warfare," and more details were revealed about the Russian trolls' actions—including Russians posing as Americans reaching out to campaign leaders to help organize political rallies and events. And due to fears of further Russian hacking in this year's midterms, several states are returning to a paper ballot voting system.

