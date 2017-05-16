Syria Cremating Thousands of Executed Prisoners, Trump Administration Under Fire, Pregnancy Discrimination Lawsuit Against

​The U.S. State Department is accusing Syria of executing "thousands of imprisoned political opponents and burning their bodies in a crematorium to hide the evidence," ABC News reports. U.S. officials said on Monday they believe about 50 prisoners a day are being killed at Saydanaya military prison, about 45 minutes from Damascus, after which their bodies are burned. Commercial satellite photos released by the State Department show a building that it says was a prison complex modified to support the crematorium. U.S. President Donald Trump, who continues to weigh military options in Syria, is set to meet with Middle East leaders throughout the week.​



U.S. President Trump and his administration are under fire this week for potentially compromising classified information on the Islamic State, as well as for Trump's claims that he has "tapes" of a private conversation with former FBI Director James Comey​. Current and former U.S. officials tell the Washington Post that Trump revealed "highly classified" information to the Russian foreign minister and an ambassador in a meeting last week, disclosures which "jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic state." In a separate incident, the president tweeted that recently fired FBI Director James Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversation before he starts leaking to the press," a claim which Congress said must be cleared up immediately. The conversation refers to a private dinner between Comey and Trump, in which the president claims​ Comey told him that he was not under investigation related to possible Russian meddling in the electon. Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said if any such tapes did exist they should be turned over immediately, and that destroying them would break the law.

