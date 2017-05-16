Syria Cremating Thousands of Executed Prisoners, Trump Administration Under Fire, Pregnancy Discrimination Lawsuit Against Syria Accused of Cremating Thousands of Executed Prisoners, Trump Administration Under Fire, Pregnancy Discrimination Lawsuit Against Walmart, and More 5/16/2017 by Holly Gilbert Stowell ASISSMArticleBodyThe U.S. State Department is accusing Syria of executing "thousands of imprisoned political opponents and burning their bodies in a crematorium to hide the evidence," ABC News reports. U.S. officials said on Monday they believe about 50 prisoners a day are being killed at Saydanaya military prison, about 45 minutes from Damascus, after which their bodies are burned. Commercial satellite photos released by the State Department show a building that it says was a prison complex modified to support the crematorium. U.S. President Donald Trump, who continues to weigh military options in Syria, is set to meet with Middle East leaders throughout the week.U.S. President Trump and his administration are under fire this week for potentially compromising classified information on the Islamic State, as well as for Trump's claims that he has "tapes" of a private conversation with former FBI Director James Comey. Current and former U.S. officials tell the Washington Post that Trump revealed "highly classified" information to the Russian foreign minister and an ambassador in a meeting last week, disclosures which "jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the Islamic state." In a separate incident, the president tweeted that recently fired FBI Director James Comey "better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversation before he starts leaking to the press," a claim which Congress said must be cleared up immediately. The conversation refers to a private dinner between Comey and Trump, in which the president claims Comey told him that he was not under investigation related to possible Russian meddling in the electon. Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said if any such tapes did exist they should be turned over immediately, and that destroying them would break the law.Two former Walmart employees have filed lawsuits against the superstore, claiming the company discriminated against thousands of pregnant workers and treated them like "second-class citizens" by expecting them to climb ladders, perform heavy lifting, and do other potentially dangerous tasks. "The proposed class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Illinois on Friday by Talisa Borders and Otisha Woolbright, who say that until 2014, Arkansas-based Wal-Mart had a company-wide policy that denied pregnant women the same accommodations as workers with other disabilities," Reuters reports. The suit could encompass at least 20,000 employees and as many as 50,000. Walmart said in a statement that its pregnancy policies have "always fully met or exceeded both state and federal law," and iterated that in its anti-discrimination policy it lists pregnancy as a protected status.In other news, a police officer almost died after accidentally overdosing on a deadly drug during evidence collection. A United Airlines flight attended accidentally posted the codes to a plane's cockpit door online, underscoring the reality of human error in aviation security procedures. And a new report from Symantec says 45 percent of U.S. federal agencies have been the target of an insider threat in the last year.