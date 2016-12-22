Suspect in Berlin Attack Was Under Surveillance, Security Stepped up in Europe and Abroad, Uber Pulls Self-Driving Cars in Suspect in Berlin Attack Was Under Surveillance, Security Stepped up in Europe and Abroad, Uber Pulls Self-Driving Cars in California, and More 12/22/2016 by Holly Gilbert Stowell ASISSMArticleBodyMore details are emerging about the 24 year-old Tunisian national suspected of carrying out a deadly vehicular attack on a Berlin Christmas market. USA Today reports Anis Amri was under surveillance by security services for about six months prior to the assault. The suspect, who allegedly killed 12 people and injured 48 by driving a large truck into a crowd of holiday shoppers on Monday, was on the radar of German authorities because they "feared he had become radicalized and may have been planning an attack." The Christmas market reopened today. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that investigators discovered Amri's fingerprints on the door of the truck used in the attack.Security is being stepped up across Europe and in the United States in the wake of the Berlin attack. "Heavily-armed" counterterrorism officers are guarding Christmas markets in New York City, and Chicago and San Francisco police are patrolling high-volume shopping areas, The Denver Post reports. Christmas markets in France were already under heightened security, with concrete barriers and blocks at entrances; Italy and the Czech Republic vowed to beef up security, and Norway and Britain have increased police presence at their markets, reports the Associated Press.Uber was forced to pull a fleet of self-driving cars from California roads after the U.S. Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) threatened legal action, the Chicago Tribune reports. The DMV says Uber needs to obtain a special permit for self-driving cars, but the ride-hailing company says the test cars are constantly monitored by human drivers in case action needs to be taken, and therefore do not fall under the same category as other driverless cars.In other news, the Red Cross says the last stages of evacuations from rebel-held districts are taking place in Aleppo and should be completed today. Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike says it has uncovered strong proof Russia was behind the hack on the U.S. Democratic National Committee. And PCWorld offers up a list of the 10 biggest hacks, breaches, and cybersecurity stories of 2016.