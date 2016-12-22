Suspect in Berlin Attack Was Under Surveillance, Security Stepped up in Europe and Abroad, Uber Pulls Self-Driving Cars in

​​More details are emerging about the 24 year-old Tunisian national suspected of carrying out a deadly vehicular attack on a Berlin Christmas market. USA Today reports Anis Amri was under surveillance by security services for about six months prior to the assault. The suspect, who allegedly killed 12 people and injured 48 by driving a large truck into a crowd of holiday shoppers on Monday, was on the radar of German authorities because they "feared he had become radicalized and may have been planning an attack." The Christmas market reopened today. Meanwhile, Reuters reports that investigators discovered Amri's fingerprints on the door of the truck used in the attack.​



Security is being stepped​​​ up across E​urope and in the United States​ in the wake of the Berlin attack. "Heavily-armed" counterterrorism officers are guarding Christmas markets in New York City, and Chicago a​nd San Francisco police are patrolling high-volume shopping areas, The Denver Post reports. Christmas markets in France were already under heightened security, with concrete barriers and blocks at entrances; Italy and the Czech Republic vowed to beef up security, and Norway and Britain have increased police presence at their markets, reports the Associated Press.