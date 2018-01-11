Suicide Bombing at Russian Security Agency, Trump Southern Border Troop Deployment, Deadly Crash Kills Students, and Mo

Three workers were wounded at one of Russia's main security agency's offices on Wednesday when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device. "The explosion at the local headquarters of the Federal Security Service in the northern city of Arkhangelsk was labeled a terrorist act by the Russian Investigative Committee, which is responsible for high-profile crimes and is investigating," The New York Times reports. The attacker, who died from the explosion, was identified only as a 17-year-old local resident.



U.S. President Trump says that he may send as many as 15,000 military troops to the U.S.-Mexico Border—more than twice the number of personnel announced by the Pentagon on Monday. The president told reporters on his way to a campaign rally in Florida that the number of troops at the border "will go up to anywhere between 10,000 and 15,000 military personnel on top of the Border Patrol, ICE, and everybody else at the border," according to his remarks. Those troops will join a contingent of more than 2,000 National Guard troops already at the southern border. "The president's announcement comes as the midterm elections next week are widely viewed as referendum on his administration. Trump has made it clear that he will make his anti-immigration policies a key issue in the elections," NPR reports.



A pickup truck driver has been charged with three counts of reckless homicide after striking and killing three school children who were siblings Tuesday morning as they attempted to board a school bus, ABC News reports. A fourth child was seriously injured. The incident happened on a rural road in Indiana outside Fort Wayne. "A preliminary investigation showed the yellow school bus was in the northbound lane of State Road 25 with its emergency lights flashing and its stop-sign arm out when the children were struck by the southbound truck," according to the article.



The U.S. Supreme Court is divided over an $8.5 million settlement in a lawsuit against Google and how to award the funds, Reuters reports. The court is considering dividing up the class action settlement by giving money to charities instead of plaintiffs. A Washington-based conservative think-tank official told justices he was concerned about potential abuses in the awards, including excessive lawyers' fees, and conservative justices brought up his concerns during case arguments. "The case began when a California resident named Paloma Gaos filed a proposed class action lawsuit in 2010 in San Jose federal court claiming Google's search protocols violated fed​eral privacy law by disclosing users' search terms to other websites," according to the article.

