Suicide Bomb in Nigeria, Deadly Food Stampede, Mandalay Bay Security, and More

In northeastern Nigeria, a teenage suicide bomber killed at least 50 worshippers who gathered for morning prayers at a mosque in one of the region's deadliest attacks in years. While there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the bombing in Mubi town in Adamawa state, suspicion immediately fell on the Boko Haram extremist group. The group is based in neighboring Borno state and has been blamed for scores of similar attacks over the years. Boko Haram increasingly has been using teenagers and young women as bombers, many of whom have been abducted.

At least 15 women died and five were wounded in a stampede during a food distribution operation on Sunday morning in rural Morocco, government officials said. The victims were crushed as hundreds of people, mostly women, gathered to collect baskets of food at the market of a small town, Sidi Boulaalam, according to news accounts. In the aftermath of the stampede, clothes and other personal items were left scattered across the ground. It is unclear what led to the stampede. The Moroccan Interior Ministry, which reported the death toll, said it had opened an investigation.

The Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas is beefing up security at its elevator banks more than a month after the mass shooting carried out from its hotel, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Permanent, round-the-clock guard posts are now stationed by elevator banks leading up to hotel rooms, employees told the newspaper. "We have determined that positioning 24-hour security at the elevator banks improves our surveillance capabilities and enhances security for all of our guests and facilities," the hotel said in a statement issued to the newspaper.

In other news, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the U.S. government has designated North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism in a move that will trigger additional economic sanctions against the rogue nation. Government forces wrested back the final piece of the Islamic State's (ISIS) self-declared caliphate in Iraq, the country's military reported, reclaiming the small town of Rawah near the border with Syria. An Alabama inmate escaped from the same jail twice in less than a month when he "physically circumvented the security of the jail and escaped the facility" on Sunday, according to Coosa County Sheriff Terry Wilson. A University of Georgia student reached speeds of 110 miles per hour during a police chase and posted a photo of his speedometer on social media before he ran off the road and crashed into several parked cars, according to a police report. Police said the 19-year-old fled after stealing traffic signs.