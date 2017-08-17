Suicide Bomb Kills Hamas Fighter, IOT Privacy Guidance, Florida Closes Prisons to Visitors, and More

A Hamas fighter was killed by a suicide bomber today while trying to stop the attacker from crossing into Egypt, ABC News reports. It marked the first time that Hamas, which has carried out scores of suicide attacks over the years targeting Israelis, was itself struck in such an assault. The Hamas-run Interior Ministry said five other Hamas security forces and an accomplice to the bomber were wounded.



The Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem is extending the reach of computer systems and data—and increasing risks for government, enterprise, and everyday users. Newly updated guidance from the National Institute of Standards and Technology looks to likewise extend privacy and security controls designed for IT systems out to the IoT's edge, FCW reports. The document, Special Publication 800-53, Security and Privacy Controls for Information Systems and Organizations, is the fifth iteration of the guidance, but the first to really dive into the world of sensors and media collection devices like cameras, recorders, and voice-activated controls that are embedded both in personal devices and smart systems like those used for traffic monitoring.



The Florida Department of Corrections announced Wednesday it has canceled visitations at all 149 of its facilities this weekend over security concerns. The cancellation will be in effect on August 19 and 20. This weekend is the "Millions for Prisoners' Human Rights" march in Washington, D.C. Prisoner rights activists around the country have been promoting the event and urging people to attend rallies in cities holding solidarity marches. But prison officials did not confirm if the planned march has anything to do with its decision to cancel visitations across the state during that time.

