Student Arrested In Connection With LA School Firearm Incident, 2018 Olympics Plagued By Hackers, France To Enhance

An incident at a middle school in Los Angeles left two 15-year-old students with gunshot wounds and injured three others yesterday. While details about the incident continue to emerge, authorities have arrested a 12-year-old in connection who the Los Angeles Times reports brought a gun to school and it accidentally fired. “Someone decided to bring a gun, I guess someone was accidentally playing with it,” a student named Benjamin told the Times. It “was an accident. They thought it was a fake gun.”

The 2018 Winter Olympics begin next weekend, and the run-up to the games in Pyeongchang has been plagued by hackers, according to a new analysis by WIRED that takes a look at two hacking operations that have targeted the games already. “The Olympics have always been the most politicized sporting event of them all,” said Thomas Rid, a professor of strategic studies at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies, who spoke to WIRED. “It’s not a surprise at all that they’ve become a high-profile target for hacking.”

France announced plans to send more police to Calais after gang rivalries ended in a brawl that left five migrants with serious gunshot wounds. “Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said he was sending more riot police to the northern port, where asylum seekers and economic migrants hoping to reach Britain continue to fall prey to smugglers undaunted by a long-running security operation,” according to Reuters.

Almost 1,000 miners were rescued from a South African gold mine on Friday after being trapped for more than 24 hours. The miners were underground when a storm knocked out the power on Wednesday night, trapping them below.