Student Among those Killed in San Bernardino Shooting, Stockholm Suspect Confesses, United Airlines Under Fire for Passenge

​Three people including an eight-year old student are dead following a murder-suicide at an elementary school in San Bernardino, California. Police say Cedric Anderson entered a special-needs classroom at North Park Elementary School around 10:30 a.m. local time on Monday and began firing at his estranged wife, teacher Karen Elaine Smith. After killing her, he turned the gun on himself. Two students were injured as he fired at Smith, including a nine year-old who is in stable condition, and the eight year-old who died. ABC News reports Anderson had an alleged history of crime and drug use, and was estranged from his wife after a short marriage. Authorities say the students were not specifically targeted, and that the shooter, who was known to the school as the teacher's husband​, gained entry to the building after obtaining a visitor's pass and signing in at the front office.



The man suspected of driving a truck into pedestrians in Stockholm before crashing into a department store has confessed to committing the act of terror, Reueters reports. Rakhmat Akilov, a failed asylum seeker from Uzbekistan, was wanted for deportation when he hijacked the truck on Friday and killed four people. Fifteen were injured, and eight remain in the hospital. Appearing in court today, Akilov made no statement before the judge, but his lawyer told the court that he had admitted to the crime, and later said he is providing information and answering questions.



The CEO of United Airlines is standing behind his employees' actions depicted in a viral video that shows a bloodied passenger dragged off​ a United flight by Chicago aviation security officers. Some lawmakers are calling for an investigation into the matter. The passenger was among fliers selected randomly to deplane to make room for airline crew members, and he identified himself as a doctor who was going to see patients on the Louisville-bound flight. CEO Oscar Munoz said in a statement the passenger was "disruptive and belligerent," but D.C. Congressional Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton told the Washington Examiner she plans to call for a hearing with the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to look into the matter.



The U.S. Justice Department has issued an indictment against a hacker charged with controlling the Kelihos botnet, which compromised more than 100,000 computers around the world. "The FBI alleges that between 25,000 and 100,000 computers are infected with Kelihos malware, a persistent, hard-to-detect program that traps victim computers in a web of spam distribution and surreptitious data collection," Federal Computer Week reports. Peter Yuryevich Levashov, who was arrested in Spain, used the botnets to sell pharmaceuticals, distribute ransomware, peddle and launder money, and more.

