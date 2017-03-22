St. Louis Security, North Korea Nukes, Women In Cybersecurity, And More St. Louis Security, North Korea Nukes, Women In Cybersecurity, And More 3/22/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodySome in St. Louis are calling for more security for Metrolink train riders after a man who was shot on a platform on Sunday night died in Tuesday. The incident occurred when six passengers attacked a father and son on the train and tried to robb them. When the father and son run out through an opening door, an innocent bystander at the Busch Stadium Metrolink platform was shot in the head from a gun fired inside the train. Metrolink CEO John Nations said that some riders are rattled. "Clearly the security and the safety and the reassurance to the traveling public needs to increase," he told local media outlets. North Korea will pursue an acceleration of its nuclear and missile programs, and the country has nothing to fear from any U.S. move to broaden sanctions, a North Korean envoy told Reuters on Tuesday. The acceleration of its nuclear program will include developing a pre-emptive first strike capability and an inter-continental ballistic missile (ICBM), said Choe Myong Nam, deputy ambassador at the North Korean mission to the United Nations in Geneva. Meanwhile, a North Korean test missile fired Wednesday exploded "within seconds of launch," according to U.S. Pacific Command. Women represent just 11% of the global information security workforce, and more than half of women working in cybersecurity have reported some kind of workplace discrimination, according to the Women in Cybersecurity workforce study recently released by the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, (ISC)2, and the Executive Women's Forum on information security, risk management and privacy. The study received responses from 19,000 information security professionals from 170 nations.American and British authorities say they are trying to keep passengers safe by banning laptops and tablets from airplane cabins on some flights from the Middle East. But security experts have questions about why the ban is being instituted now, and whether it will really make flying safer -- or just less convenient. The U.S. ban, which takes effect Friday, essentially prevents passengers from carrying electronic devices bigger than a smartphone on board planes. They can still be checked in baggage.