St. Louis Security, North Korea Nukes, Women In Cybersecurity, And More

Some in St. Louis are calling for more security for Metrolink train riders after a man who was shot on a platform on Sunday night died in Tuesday. The incident occurred when six passengers attacked a father and son on the train and tried to robb them. When the father and son run out through an opening door, an innocent bystander at the Busch Stadium Metrolink platform was shot in the head from a gun fired inside the train. Metrolink CEO John Nations said that some riders are rattled. "Clearly the security and the safety and the reassurance to the traveling public needs to increase," he told local media outlets.