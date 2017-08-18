Spain Terror Attacks, New York Reinforcements, Chicago Election Breach, Florida Prison Threat Spain Terror Attacks, New York Reinforcements, Chicago Election Breach, And more 8/18/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyFourteen people have been confirmed killed in two attacks in Spain on Thursday. Thirteen died when a van was driven into crowds on Las Ramblas in Barcelona, and one person was killed by a car in Cambrils, a coastal town 75 miles to the south. A second terror attack took place in Cambrils, a coastal town around 120 kilometers from Barcelona, in the early hours of Friday morning. In that second attack, one person was killed and five bystanders and one police officer were injured when they were reportedly deliberately hit by a car. Officials are also linking the attacks to an earlier explosion on Wednesday night that destroyed a house in Alcanar, killing one person and wounding at least one more. Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack in Las Ramblas, but this could not be verified.New York City police officials dispatched heavily armed officers to Times Square and other locations as a precaution in response to the van attack in Spain. New York Police Department spokesman Peter Donald said on Thursday that the department was "closely monitoring" the situation in Barcelona, and has also beefed up security around Spanish diplomatic spots in the city. Chicago election officials say they are investigating a security breach involving data from city voters and a contractor for the election board. Chicago Election Board representatives said a security expert who scours the Internet found names and other data from nearly two million Chicago voters and has notified the authorities. Board officials said the data turned out to be backup files stored on an outside server for a vendor that manages the polling books, and somehow the private settings were switched to public.Several people have been stabbed in Turku, a city in southwest Finland. Witnesses say they saw one woman dead on the ground. A suspected attacker has been shot and detained by police. Security has been increased at airports and other transportation centers in Finland.