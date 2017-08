Spain Terror Attacks, New York Reinforcements, Chicago Election Breach, Florida Prison Threat

​Fourteen people have been confirmed killed in two attacks in Spain on Thursday. Thirteen died when a van was driven into crowds on Las Ramblas in Barcelona , and one person was killed by a car in Cambrils, a coastal town 75 miles to the south. A second terror attack took place in Cambrils, a coastal town around 120 kilometers from Barcelona, in the early hours of Friday morning. In that second attack, one person was killed and five bystanders and one police officer were injured when they were reportedly deliberately hit by a car. Officials are also linking the attacks to an earlier explosion on Wednesday night that destroyed a house in Alcanar, killing one person and wounding at least one more. Islamic State (ISIS) has claimed responsibility for the attack in Las Ramblas, but this could not be verified.