Security Researcher Warned Equifax Before Breach, ISIS Turns To Guerrilla Insurgency, Weinstein Sues Former Company

Prior to Equifax's major data breach, a security researcher warned the company that it was vulnerable to the kind of attack used to compromise Equifax's systems. Equifax did not patch its systems until after the breach, approximately six months after the security researcher alerted the company to the problem. "This revelation opens the possibility that more than one group of hackers broke into the company," according to Motherboard. "And, more importantly, it raises new questions about Equifax's own security practices, and whether the company took the right precautions and heeded warnings of serious vulnerabilities before its disastrous hack."



As ISIS loses territory in the Middle East, it's turning to a new kind of guerrilla insurgency that Iraq and Syria foresee it using in the future. "It is expected that after [ISIS] terrorist organization's capacity to fight in the field is finished, its remnants will resort to this type of (guerrilla) operation," said a Syrian military source in an interview with Reuters. "But for a certain period of time, not forever."



A new feature of Apple's iOS 11 aids image and facial recognition, but it could also introduce vulnerabilities that allow legitimate apps to use it to draw conclusions about a user. "The key issue with using Core ML in an app from a privacy perspective is that it makes the App Store screening process even harder than for regular, non-ML apps," said Suman Jana, a security and privacy researcher at Columbia University, in an interview with WIRED. "Most of the machine learning models are not human-interpretable, and are hard to test for different corner cases. For example, it's hard to tell during App Store screening whether a Core ML model can accidentally or willingly leak or steal sensitive data."



Harvey Weinstein filed suit against The Weinstein Company in an effort to obtain personnel and employment records. "With government investigations ongoing and the possibility of many more lawsuits to come from women, investors, and employees, Weinstein claims through his new legal action that any 'unjustified settlements or judgments'​ will diminish his economic interest in the company," The Hollywood Reporter. Weinstein, who founded the company, was ousted earlier this month after several female actresses went on record with The New York Times that Weinstein had sexually assaulted them.



U.S. President Donald Trump declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency, but did not pledge any additional funds to address the problem. "Administration officials said they would urge Congress, during end-of-the-year budget negotiations, to add new cash to a public health emergency fund that Congress hasn't replenished for years and contains just $75,000," according to ABC News. Opioids kill approximately 100 people every day in the United States.



U.S. congressional committees are investigating a $300 million contract given to a Montana company to help restore Puerto Rico's power grid. Puerto Rico awarded the contract to Whitefish Energy Holdings, a two-year-old company with two full-time employees that is in the hometown of U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

