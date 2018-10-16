Security Breach at Air National Guard, Afghan Defense and Security, California Wildfire Prevention, and More Security Breach at Air National Guard, Afghan Defense and Security, California Wildfire Prevention, and More 10/16/2018 by Holly Gilbert Stowell ASISSMArticleBodyThree people were arrested after a security breach and shooting at a Wisconsin Air National Guard Unit on Monday, ABC News reports. "The Guard says no one was injured in the security breach and shooting at the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee County about 3 p.m. Sunday. The base, adjacent to Mitchell International Airport, had returned to normal operations by Sunday evening," according to the article. No further details have been released by guard officials.The U.S. Department of Defense should develop a way to collect more reliable information on equipment provided to Afghan defense and security forces, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO). The United States has spent approximately $84 billion since 2002 on creating longterm security in Afghanistan, which includes the provision and maintenance of equipment for these forces. "We reviewed the capacity of these forces to operate and sustain U.S.-purchased weapon systems and equipment," according to highlights from the GAO report. "We found that DOD lacks reliable information on how well most Afghan forces operate and maintain this equipment because it has little direct contact with the front-line units that make up about three-quarters of the Afghan forces."More than 118,000 customers are without power in Northern California after it was intentionally shut off by utility company Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E). NBC News reports the shutdown is part of an effort to reduce the risk of wildfires. "Some of the deadly infernos that engulfed the state this time last year were caused by downed power lines and damaged electrical equipment," the article states. The National Weather Service has issued several red flag fire warnings in the area, "due to a combination of strong, gusty offshore winds and relatively low humidity."In other news, a report prepared by Saudi Arabia acknowledges that journalist Jamal Khashoggi died during an interrogation gone wrong. residents in Florida continue to reel in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael—USA Today reports one couple was rescued after spelling the word "help" on their lawn. Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking warns of rises in advanced artificial intelligence and genetically enhanced "super humans" in his postmortem book Brief Answers to the Big Questions. Savannah, Georgia officials are investigating a vandalism case in which a trespasser stuck a pair of googly eyes to a bronze statue depicting Revolutionary War hero Nathanael Greene. And Hong Kong's securities and future commission says it plans to introduce a legal framework to regulate cryptocurrencies.