Security Breach at Air National Guard, Afghan Defense and Security, California Wildfire Prevention, and More

​Three people were arrested after a security breach and shooting at a Wisconsin Air National Guard Unit on Monday, ABC News reports. "The Guard says no one was injured in the security breach and shooting at the 128th Air Refueling Wing in Milwaukee County about 3 p.m. Sunday. The base, adjacent to Mitchell International Airport, had returned to normal operations by Sunday evening," according to the article. No further details have been released by guard officials.



The U.S. Department of Defense should develop a way to collect more reliable information on equipment provided to Afghan defense and security forces, according to a new report from the Government Accountability Office (GAO). The United States has spent approximately $84 billion since 2002 on creating longterm security in Afghanistan, which includes the provision and maintenance of equipment for these forces. "We reviewed the capacity of these forces to operate and sustain U.S.-purchased weapon systems and equipment," according to highlights from the GAO report. "We found that DOD lacks reliable information on how well most Afghan forces operate and maintain this equipment because it has little direct contact with the front-line units that make up about three-quarters of the Afghan forces."

