School Shooting Leaves Two Dead, U.S. Lawmakers Withdraw Support for Border Security, The Islamic States Attacks a U.S. Cha

​A school shooting in Kentucky yesterday left two people dead and 18 injured, according to NPR. The shooter, a 15-year-old student was arrested without incident. Thought the shooting was the first fatal event of the year, there have been 11 shootings in the United States in 2018 so far, reports The New York Times. Shootings are not the only threat to schools. School officials in New Rochelle, New York, are under pressure from parents and community members to take action after the district experienced three stabbings in eight days​.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senate minority leader, has announced that he will withdraw his support for funds to enhance security along the U.S.-Mexico border, according to The Washington Post. The statement came after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement with U.S. President Donald Trump on immigration reform for children of illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack on the Afghan headquarters of a U.S. charity, Save the Children, according to the BBC. At least two people were killed in the attack, which commenced when a suicide bomber triggered a bomb at the entrance to the facility. At least three gunmen then entered the facility and opened fire. The incident follows a shooting at the Hotel Intercontinental on Monday that killed 20 people. The hotel attack has raised questions about local private security companies operating in the country, according to Reuters. There were 15 guards on duty at the time of the attack.

In other news: Knife crime is on the rise in England and Wales, some question whether the reasons given for a lack of female leaders are valid, and the United Kingdom is setting up a dedicated group within its national security unit to address fake news and disinformation​.