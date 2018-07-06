School Security Recognized Florida Shooter, Sonic Illness in Chinese Consulate, Facebook Data Concerns, and More School Security Recognized Florida Shooter, Sonic Illness in Chinese Consulate, Facebook Data Concerns, and More 6/7/2018 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyMore information has emerged on how school security responded to the Florida high school shooting in February that killed 17 people. While the actions of the armed school security officer—and what he could have done differently during the shooting—have been discussed since shortly after the attack, more details have been made public on how two other unarmed officers responded that day. Campus security officer Andrew Medina says he saw shooter Nikolas Cruz arrive at the school's freshman building in an Uber, carrying a large bag and making a beeline for the school. He recognized Cruz as a troubled former student who should not have been at the campus, CBS News reports, and radioed the other security monitor to keep a lookout. When shots rang out shortly after, the second monitor entered the school and hid in a janitor's closet. "I'm telling you, I knew who the kid was," Medina told detectives. "Because we had a meeting about him last year, and we said, 'If there's gonna be anybody who's gonna come to this school and shoot this school up, it's gonna be that kid.'" However, he is facing criticism for not radioing a "Code Red" which would have triggered a law enforcement response and school lockdown.U.S. consulate employees in Guangzhou, China, have been evacuated due to mysterious illnesses caused by sonic attacks in a repeat of what happened at the U.S. consulate in Cuba last year. After a report from an employee of "sensations of sound and pressure," the U.S. State Department sent a medical team to investigate. Several individuals were brought back to the United States for more testing. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has started a task force to investigate such health incidents, which also affected 24 people in Cuba and cause symptoms of a concussion.Facebook is in hot water for sharing user data with four Chinese companies, one of which is considered a national security threat by the U.S. government. Facebook had signed data-sharing deals with more than 60 companies, including Chinese telecom manufacturer Huawei, from Amazon, Apple, and Samsung devices. The social media giant had previously said such agreements were cut off in 2015. U.S. lawmakers have long been concerned that any information gathered by Huawei is funneled straight to the Chinese government, so the Facebook agreement would have effectively allowed foreign spying on U.S. users.In other news, U.S. border agents arrested more than 50,000 people in May, for the third month in a row. The Russian router hack may be worse than first thought. The ISIS sympathizer who ran down five people with a lorry last year in Stockholm received a life sentence. BBC reports on how technology will help locate crime on the high seas. Airplanes can be hacked from the ground, a new cybersecurity researcher says. Dogs could be the source of the next big flu outbreak. Afghanistan has announced an unconditional ceasefire with the Taliban. The new U.S. school safety commission is facing criticism for not studying the effects of guns on school violence. U.S. President Donald Trump signed legislation allowing veterans wider access to healthcare.