School Security Recognized Florida Shooter, Sonic Illness in Chinese Consulate, Facebook Data Concerns, and More

​More information has emerged on how school security responded to the Florida high school shooting in February that killed 17 people. While the actions of the armed school security officer—and what he could have done differently during the shooting—have been discussed since shortly after the attack, more details have been made public on how two other unarmed officers responded that day. Campus security officer Andrew Medina says he saw shooter Nikolas Cruz arrive at the school's freshman building in an Uber, carrying a large bag and making a beeline for the school. He recognized Cruz as a troubled former student who should not have been at the campus, CBS News reports, and radioed the other security monitor to keep a lookout. When shots rang out shortly after, the second monitor entered the school and hid in a janitor's closet. "I'm telling you, I knew who the kid was," Medina told detectives. "Because we had a meeting about him last year, and we said, 'If there's gonna be anybody who's gonna come to this school and shoot this school up, it's gonna be that kid.'" However, he is facing criticism for not radioing a "Code Red" which would have triggered a law enforcement response and school lockdown.

