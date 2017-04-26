Sanctuary City Injunction, U.S. Anti-Missile Defense, Papal Trip Security, Chinese Aircraft Carrier Sanctuary City Injunction, U.S. Anti-Missile Defense, Papal Trip Security, and more 4/26/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyA federal judge in San Francisco on Tuesday temporarily halted President Trump's threat to withhold federal funding from cities and towns that refuse to cooperate with immigration authorities. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick imposed a nationwide injunction against a Jan. 25 executive order authorizing the attorney general to withhold federal grant money from what are called sanctuary jurisdictions that do not cooperate with U.S. immigration officials. Orrick called the order "broad" and "vague" and said the plaintiffs, the city of San Francisco and Santa Clara County, were likely to succeed on the merits of their lawsuits challenging it.The U.S. military started moving parts of an anti-missile defense system to a deployment site in South Korea on Wednesday amid high tensions over North Korea's missile and nuclear programs. The move came after North Korea said it completed its largest-ever live-fire drill to mark the 85th founding anniversary of its military. The United States and South Korea agreed to deploy the defense system in response to the threat of missile launches by North Korea. However the move has angered China, which says the advanced system will do little to deter the North while destabilizing the regional security balance.Egypt has heightened security in the area around the Vatican residence in Cairo ahead of Pope Francis' visit this weekend, which comes weeks after suicide attacks on two churches killed dozens of people. In Zamalek, a wealthy neighborhood on a Nile island, police have been conducting door-to-door checks, searching passers-by and instructing business owners to close their shops for the visit, which begins Friday. An official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that security forces will search for explosives in the area during the visit. The two-day visit will include a Mass in a stadium on the outskirts of Cairo.China has launched its first aircraft carrier built entirely on its own, in a demonstration of the growing technical sophistication of its defense industries and determination to better secure its maritime territorial claims and crucial trade routes. The 50,000-ton carrier was towed from its dockyard Wednesday morning following a ceremony in the northern port city of Dalian. The carrier program is a key part of China's naval expansion at a time when it is looking to beef-up its regional military influence to match its economic might.