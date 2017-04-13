San Bernardino School Security, Satellite Hacks, VA Hospital Woes, and More

​

Following the murder-suicide at a San Bernardino, California, elementary school, school officials are reviewing security practices. The estranged husband of teacher Karen Smith, tried to enter the school through locked doors and then checked in at the front office and walked unescorted to Smith’s classroom, where he killed her and one of her students before turning the gun on himself. Another student was injured in the incident. Smith had reportedly told friends her husband was behaving oddly but hadn’t alerted staff members, so there was no reason to deny him entry, the superintendent stated. The school is now reviewing its procedures.



Aging satellites used by NASA are causing concerns for security experts because they are more vulnerable to being hacked, according to NASA’s CISO, Jeanette Hanna-Ruiz. “It’s a matter of time before someone hacks into something in space,” Hanna-Ruiz told Bloomberg. “We see ourselves as a very attractive target.” There are currently 65 spacecraft transmitting research data to NASA’s headquarters, and that data could be tempting for other nations to steal or bad actors to commandeer the controls.



A scathing preliminary report found that conditions at the Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center in Washington, D.C. are putting patients in danger. The hospital has run out of patches to seal blood vessels and ultrasound probes used to map blood flow. It has also needed to borrow things such as bone material for surgeries and tubes needed for kidney dialysis from private-sector hospitals. The VA Inspector General rarely issues interim reports, but we believed it appropriate to publish this Interim Summary Report given the exigent nature of the issues we have preliminarily identified and the lack of confidence in VHA adequately and timely fixing the root causes of these issues,” VA Inspector General Michael Missal wrote.

