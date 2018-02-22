SEC Updates Cybersecurity Guidance, Global Transparency Index Released, California Shooting Plot Foiled, and More

Public companies need to be more transparent about cybersecurity risks even if they haven’t been victims of an attack, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said yesterday The new guidance also makes clear that insiders are not allowed to trade shares once they find out about cybersecurity issues within their organization. “Given the frequency, magnitude and cost of cybersecurity incidents, the Commission believes that it is critical that public companies take all required actions to inform investors about material cybersecurity risks and incidents in a timely fashion, including those companies that are subject to material cybersecurity risks but may not yet have been the target of a cyber-attack,” the SEC said.

Most countries are moving too slowly in their efforts to combat corruption, according to watchdog group Transparency International. Each year, the organization ranks 180 countries by perceived levels of public sector corruption. Western Europe was the best-performing region, and the worst was sub-Saharan Africa, followed closely by Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Greece, Britain and Belarus have seen the largest improvements over the past year. "Despite attempts to combat corruption around the world, the majority of countries are moving too slowly in their efforts,” Transparency International said. "While stemming the tide against corruption takes time, in the last six years many countries have still made little to no progress.” The full report can be found here.