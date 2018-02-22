SEC Updates Cybersecurity Guidance, Global Transparency Index Released, California Shooting Plot Foiled, and More SEC Updates Cybersecurity Guidance, Global Corruption Index Released, California Shooting Plot Foiled, and More 2/22/2018 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyPublic companies need to be more transparent about cybersecurity risks even if they haven’t been victims of an attack, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said yesterday The new guidance also makes clear that insiders are not allowed to trade shares once they find out about cybersecurity issues within their organization. “Given the frequency, magnitude and cost of cybersecurity incidents, the Commission believes that it is critical that public companies take all required actions to inform investors about material cybersecurity risks and incidents in a timely fashion, including those companies that are subject to material cybersecurity risks but may not yet have been the target of a cyber-attack,” the SEC said.Most countries are moving too slowly in their efforts to combat corruption, according to watchdog group Transparency International. Each year, the organization ranks 180 countries by perceived levels of public sector corruption. Western Europe was the best-performing region, and the worst was sub-Saharan Africa, followed closely by Eastern Europe and Central Asia. Greece, Britain and Belarus have seen the largest improvements over the past year. "Despite attempts to combat corruption around the world, the majority of countries are moving too slowly in their efforts,” Transparency International said. "While stemming the tide against corruption takes time, in the last six years many countries have still made little to no progress.” The full report can be found here.A mass shooting plot at a California high school was thwarted after a school resource officer overheard the disgruntled student threaten to carry out an attack. The officer confronted the student, who brushed off the threats, then reported his suspicions to local law enforcement, who went to the student’s home and found multiple guns—including two semiautomatic rifles—and ammunition. Schools all over the country are grappling with the rise in active assailant threats from students, the LA Times reports.In other news, the United States has approved a new Hepatitis B vaccine for adults as infections rise due to the opioid crisis. Rainstorms combined with melting snow have caused severe flooding in the midwestern United States, leading to boat evacuations. Previous caretakers of the Parkland, Florida school shooter had reported to local law enforcement that he had threatened people with guns in the past. A man accidentally killed himself after attempting to throw a grenade into the U.S. Embassy in Montenegro early this morning. A Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy has been charged with sexually assaulting six female inmates in a local jail. Cinemark movie theaters have announced a new policy that prohibits bringing large bags into its facilities in an effort to enhance security. The U.S. Southern Poverty Law Center said that the number of hate groups in the country has increased by 20 percent since 2014. And the U.S. Supreme court ruled against broadening protections for corporate whistleblowers who report wrongdoing internally, saying that whistleblowers must take claims to the SEC to be shielded against retaliation.