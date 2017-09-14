Russian Software Ban, Washington State Shooter, Chinese Security Risk, Storm Outage Tragedy Russian Software Ban, Washington State Shooter, Chinese Security Risk, And more 9/14/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyThe U.S. government on Wednesday banned the use of a Russian brand of security software by federal agencies and gave them three months to remove the software amid concerns the company has ties to state-sponsored cyberespionage activities, the Washington Post reported. Acting Homeland Security secretary Elaine Duke ordered that Kaspersky Lab software be barred from federal civilian government networks. Duke ordered the scrub on the grounds that the company has connections to the Russian government and its software poses a security risk.A student was killed, and three others were injured, by an active shooter at a high school in Washington State Wednesday. A suspect was detained shortly after the shooting was reported, according to local authorities. The incident occurred at Freeman High School in Rockford, Washington, south of Spokane. The three injured victims were expected to survive.Citing a potential national security risk, U.S. President Donald Trump blocked a Chinese-backed investor from buying Lattice Semiconductor Corp., a move that bodes poorly for several other Chinese buyers seeking U.S. security clearance for their acquisitions, Bloomberg reported. It was just the fourth time in a quarter century that a U.S. president has ordered a foreign takeover of an American firm stopped because of security risks. The spurned buyer, Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC, is a private-equity firm backed by a Chinese state-owned asset manager.Eight elderly residents of a Florida nursing home have died after a tree fell down onto a transformer that powered the facility's air conditioning system. Administrators at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills said they had prepped for Hurricane Irma, but did not anticipate they would have to fight intense heat with fans and portable air conditioner units. Six of the eight died from heat-releated issues; the causes of the other two deaths are under investigation.