Russian Mall Fire, Vehicle Bombs in Two African Cities, Atlanta Ransomware Attack, and More
3/26/2018 by Flora Szatkowski
Fire exits were blocked and an alarm system was turned off in the Russian shopping center where at least 64 people died in a huge fire on Sunday, reports CNN. Russia's Investigative Committee said it had discovered "serious violations" in its inquiry into the blaze in the Siberian city of Kemerovo. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire broke out in the cinema hall area of the four-story Winter Cherry shopping mall in the center of Kemerovo. About 100 people were evacuated, others were trapped by the fire inside. The shopping mall, which has an overall area of 23,000 square meters, opened in 2013. Rescue workers have checked the first and second floors and are checking the third but have had difficultly making it to the fourth floor where the fire is believed to have started and temperatures remain high. Four people had been detained and questioned in relation to the fire. The International News reports that two policemen were killed in a car bomb attack in Alexandria, Egypt, on Saturday targeting the security chief of Egypt's Alexandria, officials said, two days before the start of the country's presidential election. The bomb, which exploded near a convoy transporting General Mostafa el-Nemr through a residential area of the Mediterranean city, killed one officer on the spot, while a young recruit died later of his wounds, a security source said. Five other people wounded in the blast were being treated in the city's military hospital, the official said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast. This follows the Friday bombing in Mogadishu, Somalia, in which at least 14 people died and several others were wounded when a car packed with explosives blew up in front of a popular Mogadishu hotel, a government spokesman and witnesses said. A cyberattack on Atlanta's government has caused widespread city-run program outages and raised fears about the security of financial and personal data belonging to government workers, residents, and others who have used online services provided by Georgia's capital city, reports Reuters. Services affected by the breach, discovered early on Thursday, include warrant issuances, water requests, new inmate processing, court fee payments and online bill-pay programs across multiple city departments, officials told a news conference. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a press conference that Atlanta will take a financial hit from the attack, which is likely the largest of its kind in the city's history. The mayor did not address details of the ransom, but local news outlets reported that hackers demanded $51,000 in payments made in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.At Richmond Airport in Virginia, a mock flight provided a different kind of journey for passengers with autism and other developmental disabilities. The Arc of Hanover, a nonprofit that advocates for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, organized the event along with American Airlines, the airport, the Transportation Security Administration, and Delaware North Companies. Passengers went through security, boarded an American Airlines plane, and taxied around the airport before returning and disembarking, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch.In other news, one day after a French police officer was killed by a gunman in a hostage exchange, a man was arrested for seemingly celebrating Lt. Col. Arnaud Beltrame's death on Twitter and Facebook. A woman with a gun was injured in a police-involved shooting on Staten Island, New York, Sunday after a one-woman crime spree that began Saturday night at a PTA meeting and continued the next day when the suspect woman fired shots into her mother-in-law's home. The rural school district in Pennsylvania that announced that it had armed teachers and students with rocks to ward off potential school shooters has now arranged for additional armed security in its buildings. Two West Virginia firefighters were killed when their fire truck hit a rock wall while responding to a fatal accident.