Russian Hacking Groups Targeting U.S. Political System, Climate Change Could Cause Major River Flooding, U.S. Inmates Russian Hacking Groups Targeting U.S. Political System, Climate Change Could Cause Major River Flooding, U.S. Inmates Prepare To Strike, And More 8/21/2018 by Megan Gates ASISSMArticleBodyRussian hacking groups are renewing their efforts towards the U.S. political system, including targeting candidates, campaigns, and political groups, according to new insights from Microsoft. In response, Microsoft will offer politicians and political organizations help—for free—to repel email-based hacks. "In the face of this continuing activity, we must work on the assumption that these attacks will broaden further," Microsoft said in a blog post released today.While climate change predictions have mainly focused on sea-level rise, a new group of researchers took a look at how warming global temperatures will impact river flooding around the world. Based on their calculations, if the climate warms just 1.5 degrees Celsius, "loss of life from river flooding could go up as much as 83 percent from the current yearly average of 5,700" and damage costs could rise 240 percent, WIRED reports.Inmates in U.S. prisons are prepared to stage a strike today in what could be the largest action by incarcerated individuals in the nation's history. The strike is planned to last until September 9 and calls for an "end to prison slavery," along with other reforms. During the strike, Newsweek reports some inmates will refuse to eat and all will refuse to work to draw attention to the labor practices in the U.S. prison system.Researchers who've studied Facebook released a new study that says the social media platform makes communities more prone to racial violence. Karsten Müller and Carlo Schwarz from the University of Warwick looked at every anti-refugee attack in Germany during a two-year time frame. They found that "towns where Facebook use was higher than average…reliably experienced more attacks on refugees," The New York Times reports. "That held true in virtually any sort of community—big city or small town; affluent or struggling; liberal haven or far-right stronghold—suggesting that the link applies universally."In other news, a new report takes a look at the CIA's mistakes in China, missing Iowa student Mollie Tibbett's body was found, U.S. officials say al Qaeda's chief bomb maker was killed in a drone strike, and new research says tight visa controls could encourage illegal immigration.