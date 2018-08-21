Russian Hacking Groups Targeting U.S. Political System, Climate Change Could Cause Major River Flooding, U.S. Inmates

​Russian hacking groups are renewing their efforts towards the U.S. political system, including targeting candidates, campaigns, and political groups, according to new insights from Microsoft. In response, Microsoft will offer politicians and political organizations help—for free—to repel email-based hacks. "In the face of this continuing activity, we must work on the assumption that these attacks will broaden further," Microsoft said in a blog post released today.​



While climate change predictions have mainly focused on sea-level rise, a new group of researchers took a look at how warming global temperatures will impact river flooding around the world. Based on their calculations, if the climate warms just 1.5 degrees Celsius, "loss of life from river flooding could go up as much as 83 percent from the current yearly average of 5,700" and damage costs could rise 240 percent, WIRED reports.



Inmates in U.S. prisons are prepared to stage a strike today in what could be the largest action by incarcerated individuals in the nation's history. The strike is planned to last until September 9 and calls for an "end to prison slavery," along with other reforms. During the strike, Newsweek reports some inmates will refuse to eat and all will refuse to work to draw attention to the labor practices in the U.S. prison system.

