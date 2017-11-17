Russia Vetoes Chemical Weapons Panel, DHS Outreach Official Resigns, Las Vegas Shooting Victims File 14 Lawsuits, And More

​Russia vetoed an A​merican-sponsored resolution at the UN Security Council to allow a panel investigating chemical weapons use in Syria to continue its work. Russia's actions mean that the panel, which has previously found that both the Syrian government and ISIS have used chemical weapons, will end today. "The message to anyone listening is clear: In effect, Russia accepts the use of chemical weapons in Syria," said U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, adding that the "next chemical weapons attack is on [Russia's] heads."​



Reverend Jamie Johnson, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) head of outreach to religious and community organizations, resigned yesterday after his incendiary remarks were made public. In audio recordings from 2008, Johnson was heard telling radio listeners that the black community had "turned America's major cities into slums because of laziness, drug use, and sexual promiscuity," according to The New York Times. Johnson was appointed to the position by the Trump administration, and led the Center for Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships.



Fourteen civil complaints were filed together on Wednesday in Las Vegas against Mandalay Bay, concert organizers, and the makers and sellers of a bump stock gun accessory that Stephen Paddock used to carry out a mass shooting in October. "Among deficiencies at the concert venue were poorly marked exits," according to The Guardian, which examined the filings. "And the hotel, it says, should have had gunfire-location devices that pinpoint where shots are coming from."



Active shooter threats are changing the nature of school security in the United States, with two-thirds of all schools now conducting active shooter exercises and all having some form of plan in place should a shooter come to a school. "I think everybody, no matter where you are, needs to think about this," said FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs in an interview with CNN on the findings. "If you're in a school, in a college, if you go to the movies, we should all be thinking about what are we going to do if a crisis breaks out right there."

