Russia Using NSA Hacking Tool To Target Hotel Guests, Migrants To Italy Drop By Half, Hackers Release HBO Executive’s Email

​​Russia is using a recently leaked National Security Agency (NSA) hacking tool to target high-value hotel guests via their hotel Wi-Fi network connection. The Russian group APT28, Fancy Bear, has been using hotel Wi-Fi to spy on victims since last fall. However, it recently stepped up its efforts to use EternalBlue—an NSA hacking tool—to "broaden their control of hotel networks," according to WIRED. "Disturbingly, once those hackers take control of hotels' Wi-Fi, they're using that access to harvest victim computes' usernames and passwords silently, with a trick that doesn't even require users to actively type them when signed onto the hotel network."​



The number of migrants arriving in Italy from Libya dropped by more than 50 percent since last July, marking a turning point authorities say was made possible by tougher sanctions against smugglers. "The fall in numbers making the crossing is likely to be the result of a more aggressive turnaround policy by the Libyan navy and coastguard, backed by improved boats and equipment—funded by the European Union—and Italian-led training," The Guardian reports.



Hackers behind the attack on HBO leaked a screenshot of an executive's email that appears to offer them $250,000 as a bug bounty payment. In the email, a senior vice president wrote that HBO has "been working hard since [July 23] to review all of the material that you have made available to us…In the spirit of professional cooperation, we are asking you to extend your deadline for one week," according to The Hollywood Reporter. "As a show of good faith on our side, we are willing to commit to making a bug bounty payment of $250,000 to you as soon as we can establish the necessary account and acquire bitcoin."​



Will people's trust in their online interactions be strengthened or diminished during the next 10 years? That was the focus of a new Pew Research Center poll, which surveyed 1,233 people to for insights into the fate of online trust. Forty-eight percent of respondents said trust will be strengthened, 28 percent said trust will remain the same, and 24 percent predicted that trust will be diminished. "Many of these respondents made references to changes now being implemented or being considered to enhance the online trust environment," the survey said.

