Russia Accused Of Cyber Plots, Search And Rescue Continues In Sulawesi, White House Finds Shortcomings In Military Supply C

​The Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and the United States accused Russian spies of conducting a series of cyberattacks across the globe, targeting a chemical weapons watchdog, anti-doping agencies, and a U.S. nuclear company. The United States issued charges against seven Russians yesterday for their alleged involvement in the plots, which Russia has dismissed as “Western spy mania,” the BBC reports.



Search and rescue efforts continue on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, which was hit by a major earthquake and then a volcano eruption this week killing at least 1,500 people—a death toll that is expected to rise. While aid efforts are underway, locals have been critical of the operation that only began in some areas of the island on Thursday. “They said they would come with the heavy machines but they didn’t,” said a woman in an interview with Reuters. “They lied.”​



In a report out on Thursday, Bloomberg alleged that the Chinese military had infiltrated the hardware supply chain for four U.S. subcontractors and more than 30 other companies by placing microchips on Supermicro motherboards. Some organizations have come out against the allegation—including Apple and Amazon—saying they’re inaccurate, but it raises other concerns. “This sort of attack undermines every security control we have in place today,” said Jake Williams, founder of the security firm Rendition Infosec, in an interview with WIRED. “We can detect anomalies on the network to bring us back to a suspicious server, but most organizations simply can’t find a malicious chip on a motherboard.”



A new White House report found shortcomings in the U.S. military supply chain that weaken overall national defense. The report found that “all facets of the manufacturing and defense industrial base are currently under threat” with some “industries near domestic extinction,” which is causing the U.S. Department of Defense to look overseas to foreign companies, according to an analysis by The Washington Post.



The Chinese head of Interpol disappeared in late September and French authorities launched an investigation to find him. Meng Hongwei was last seen leaving Interpol’s headquarters in Lyon, France, for a trip to China, CBS News reports.



A U.S. federal judge blocked the Trump administration’s decision to end special protections for people living in the United States who have fled war or natural disasters in El Salvador, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Sudan. The judge’s actions impact more than 300,000 people.

