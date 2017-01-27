Russia's Cybersecurity Shakeup, Sanctuary Cities, State Department Vacancies, and More

​



The arrests of a number of Russia's top cybersecurity actors has left global cybersecurity experts questioning why the country seems to be conducting an internal shakedown. Two top researchers were arrested for treason last month, and government cybersecurity experts have been arrested or fired from their positions with Russia's national security arm. There are indications that the men are suspected of assisting a foreign nation, but experts also say it could be a sign of the Kremlin cleaning house.



After U.S. president Donald Trump said he would take away funding from so-called sanctuary cities that decline federal requests to hold people in jail due to their immigration status, many cities have voiced their compliance—or defiance—of the order. Miami-Dade County ordered police to comply with the crackdown, while cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Washington, D.C. have said they're not going to cooperate—risking the withdrawal of federal funds.



The departures of four senior U.S. State Department officials has raised eyebrows and concerns of talent loss, Politico reports. While personnel shifts in the first weeks of a new administration is not uncommon, it is unusual for staffers to leave their positions without replacements lined up. The vacated posts are political appointments and require Trump's nomination and the Senate's approval.

