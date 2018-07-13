Reunification Efforts Continue, Police Officer Resigns, Watchdog Makes TSA Recommendations, And More

​​The U.S. government reunited 58 immigrant children under five with their parents after being separated at the border. Now the government will work to reunite children five to 17 with their families in an effort to meet a court-mandated deadline. “Although the new filing details the latest reunification numbers of children younger than five, it did not provide a total of how many kids older than five the government believes to be in custody,” CNN reports. “It also does not offer any details on the process the government plans to use to reunite those families, or how it will work to reunite children whose parents have been deported.”



A police officer who failed to intervene when a man harassed a woman for wearing a Puerto Rican flag shirt resigned. Former Forest Preserves of Cook County police officer Patrick Conner was placed on desk duty after a video of the incident was posted on Facebook of a woman asking Conner to help her after a man began verbally berating her for the shirt she was wearing. The man was later charged with misdemeanor assault and two counts of felony hate crime, according to USA TODAY.



The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) should develop a tool to track air carriers’ public charter operations between Cuba and the United States, the U.S. Government Accountability Office recommended in a new report on aviation security. “TSA generally followed its security procedures for airport assessments and air carrier inspections in Cuba in fiscal years 2012 through 2017,” GAO said. “However, TSA did not inspect all the required aircraft from Cuba in the established time frames, in part because TSA was not able to identify or reliably track U.S.-bound public charter flights from Cuba.”

