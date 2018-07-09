Rescue Efforts Continue In Japan, Gunman Opened Fire At Cincinnati Bank, DOJ Charges North Korean For Sony Hack, And More

​Rescue workers are using dogs to search for survivors trapped in rubble after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck Japan yesterday. At least 12 people have died, five are unresponsive, and 24 are missing after the quake. "Some 22,000 rescue workers had worked through the night to search for survivors, [Prime Minister Shinzo Abe] told an emergency meeting on Friday," according to Reuters. "With rain forecast for Friday afternoon and Saturday, he urged people to be careful about loose soil that could cause unstable houses to collapse or further landslides."​



A gunman opened fire at a Cincinnati, Ohio, bank on Thursday, killing three people and wounding two others before being killed by police officers. The gunman was later identified as Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, but authorities said they did not know the motivation behind the attack. Police are continuing to investigate the incident, but The Chicago Tribune reports that Perez used a 9 mm handgun and had more than 200 rounds of ammunition with him to carry out the shooting.



The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced charges against a North Korean hacker for his alleged role in the Sony and Wannacry ransomware cyberattacks. The DOJ accused Park Jin Hyok of being part of a "state-sponsored hacking organization responsible for some of the costliest computer intrusions in history," ABC News reports, with charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit computer-related fraud.



The Trump administration is expected to release new regulations that will allow it to detain—indefinitely—children with their parents who enter the United States illegally. The regulation is already posted to the Federal Register website, and if codified "it's expected to lead to the detention of thousands of families apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border, by eliminating the extra legal protections for children who arrive with their parents," Vox reports.



New York and New Jersey are both launching investigations into possible sexual abuse and cover-ups by the Catholic Church following the release of a grand jury investigation by Pennsylvania that detailed abuse by roughly 300 priests, impacting thousands of residents. "The Pennsylvania grand jury report shined a light on incredibly disturbing and depraved acts by Catholic clergy, assisted by a culture of secrecy and cover ups in the dioceses," Underwood said, according to NPR. "Victims in New York deserve to be heard as well."



NotPetya was the most devastating cyberattack since the creation of the Internet, and it started as an assault on Ukraine. In a new analysis, WIRED takes an in-depth look at the attack that was designed to spread automatically. "To date it was simply the fastest-propagating piece of malware we've ever seen," said Craig Williams, director of outreach at Cisco's Talos. "By the second you saw it, your data center was already gone."



Three U.S. federal agencies use Equifax services. Following the massive data breach of the consumer reporting agency in 2017, the agencies underwent security assessments and made changes to their contracts with Equifax. A new report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office examines the changes that were made—including modifying notification requirements for future data breaches.



Passengers on four Southwest Airlines flights may have been exposed to measles during the last 16 days. "Southwest Airlines confirmed passengers on two flights in and out of Dallas Love Field are among those who may have been exposed and that they are working with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention to notify passengers who were on the flights," according to NBC's local Dallas affiliate. "The CDC typically notifies passengers within two rows of an infected person, but with Southwest's open seating policy it's hard to know who sat where so everyone on the flights will be notified."

