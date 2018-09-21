Rescue Effort Continues After Boat Capsizes, Employee Opens Fire At Rite Aid Facility, South Carolina Preps For Flooding

​An overcrowded boat capsized on Lake Victoria, killing at least 44 people and leaving hundreds others missing. Rescue teams are resuming their search for survivors, which were stalled yesterday when poor visibility stopped the effort. “The exact number of passengers on board the boat is unknown, but it may have been carrying 400 to 500 passengers,” CNN reports. “Ferries in Tanzania are often overcrowded, and the lack of an accurate passenger manifest is complicating rescue operations.”​



A temporary employee opened fire at a Rite Aid distribution facility in Maryland Thursday, killing three of her coworkers before turning the gun on herself. Snochia Moseley, 26, later died from her injuries. Authorities said Moseley went on the shooting spree with a handgun after getting into an argument at work. “She had reported for her workday as usual, and around 9 a.m. the shooting began, striking victims both outside the business and inside the facility,” said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler, CBS News reports. “We do not at this time have a motive for this senseless crime.”



South Carolina residents are preparing for a deluge of water from Hurricane Florence to hit the state, which has five rivers that flow into the ocean. “Flooding could begin early next week, officials said during a community meeting on Thursday,” according to Reuters. “The city of Georgetown on Friday will hand out 15,000 sandbags as the county develops plans to evacuate residents.”



One year after Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico, it looks like the hurricane just hit in many areas of the island like Punta Santiago. “…the record in Punta Santiago and elsewhere shows that the [U.S.] federal government failed to take into account the poverty that plagued the island even before the storm,” according to The New York Times. “Unlike survivors of hurricanes along the Atlantic Seaboard or the Texas Golf Coast, many Puerto Ricans were not able to take FEMA’s small assistant grants and couple them with their own resources to make their homes habitable again—they had no savings or credit to fall back on.”

