Radioactive Material Transportation, Military Photo Sharing Scandal, DHS Investigates Hate Crimes, and More

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) works to secure radioactive materials during transport, use, and storage, but the NRC does not inspect the vehicles carrying the material, a new U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report has found that the NRC collects no data on shipments of the materia. According to the report, confusion over what federal agency is in charge of determining security thresholds means that some shipments are transported without safety protections.



The U.S. military nude photo sharing scandal seems to be more widespread than first thought, according to BBC News. Initial reports described a Facebook page for current and former Marines to share nude images of female soldiers, but another message board where servicemen from other branches have also shared photos has surfaced. Posters would submit clothed photos of female personnel taken from their social media pages and ask if anyone could provide nude photos. Responders would fulfill the request and often add in details of the women, including where they are stationed.

