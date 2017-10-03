Radioactive Material Transportation, Military Photo Sharing Scandal, DHS Investigates Hate Crimes, and More Radioactive Material Transportation, Military Photo Sharing Scandal, DHS Investigates Hate Crimes, and More 3/10/2017 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyThe U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) works to secure radioactive materials during transport, use, and storage, but the NRC does not inspect the vehicles carrying the material, a new U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report has found that the NRC collects no data on shipments of the materia. According to the report, confusion over what federal agency is in charge of determining security thresholds means that some shipments are transported without safety protections. The U.S. military nude photo sharing scandal seems to be more widespread than first thought, according to BBC News. Initial reports described a Facebook page for current and former Marines to share nude images of female soldiers, but another message board where servicemen from other branches have also shared photos has surfaced. Posters would submit clothed photos of female personnel taken from their social media pages and ask if anyone could provide nude photos. Responders would fulfill the request and often add in details of the women, including where they are stationed. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has pledging to join investigations on attacks against Jewish community centers and organizations. The DHS’ Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties will increase outreach to affected cities. The DHS statement condemns “apparent hate-inspired attacks and harassment against individuals and communities."In other news, seven people were injured in an axe attack at a train station in Berlin. WikiLeaks will give tech companies “exclusive access” to the technical details of vulnerabilities it says the CIA has been exploiting. Two protesters died and the country is in turmoil after South Korea’s president was impeached. The FBI is researching a link between Russian banks and the Trump Organization. The former chair of the Washington, D.C. Fraternal Order of Police has pled guilty to stealing more than $180,000 in union dues. Robots are now being used to complete food delivery in Washington, D.C.