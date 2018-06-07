Race to Reunite Immigrant Families, Turkey Detains Hundreds More, Report Criticizes Army Drone Capabilities, and More

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says that government officials are racing the clock to meet a federal judge's deadline for reuniting immigrant children with their parents after being separated at the border. "Azar did not provide a precise number, but he said hundreds of government employees are poring over databases, examining case files, and conducting DNA tests to reunite families," the Washington Post reports. While minors are being held in shelters overseen by HHS, parents are held in jails managed by the Department of Homeland Security. U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw ordered that children under age five be reunited by Tuesday night—older minors must be reunited with their parents by July 26. ​

Officials in Turkey have issued warrants for more than 270 people suspected of being tied to a failed coup attempt in 2016. ABC News reports police launched operations today to detain suspects "who are believed to have been in secret contact with key operatives of cleric Fethullah Gulen's network." Gulen is the alleged leader of the coup and has been living in exile in the United States since the late 1990s. More than 50,000 people have been arrested and 110,000 dismissed from state jobs since the incident.​



The U.S. Army's drone capabilities cannot keep pace with rapidly sophisticating technology​ used by threat actors, according to a report from the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine. "Army time frames are significantly out of sync with the rapidly advancing performance capabilities of individual small Unmanned Aerial Systems (sUASs) and teams of sUASs," the report stated. The report also noted the Army has invested heavily in counter-drone technologies, such as detecting radio frequency transmissions and GPS signals, while many new drones can operate without these traditional features. "Drones now available can use automated target recognition, tracking, obstacle avoidance and other software-enabled activities instead of traditional RF and GPS," the Army Times reports.