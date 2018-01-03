Putin Touts Missile Defense, Letter Sickens 11, Amazon Enters Home Security, CTA Increases Surveillance, and More Putin Touts Missile Defense, Letter Sickens 11, Amazon Enters Home Security, CTA Increases Surveillance, and More 3/1/2018 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyRussia has created a continuous radar field of the missile early warning system along the entire perimeter of its borders, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly today, reports Russian News Agency TASS. "What is very important is that Russia has created a continuous radar field of the missile early warning system. After the disintegration of the USSR, huge gaps appeared. Now everything has been restored," Putin said. Russia's Armed Forces have received more than 300 weapon systems, 80 new intercontinental ballistic missiles, 102 submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and three Borei-class strategic missile-carrying submarines. Twelve missile regiments have been rearmed with the new Yars missile complex while the number of carriers of long-range precision weapons has increased by more than 12 times and precision cruise missiles by over 30 times, Putin said.Eleven people fell ill after a suspicious letter was opened in an administrative building at Joint Base Fort Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday, reports CNN. A law enforcement official said field tests for the letter all came back negative for any harmful substance, but the FBI is transporting it to its lab in Quantico for further analysis. Of the 11 individuals who felt ill, three were transported to a local hospital and are in a stable condition, a spokesperson for the department said. The law enforcement official said the text of the letter contained derogatory, at times unintelligible and ranting language, and was addressed to a commanding officer at the base. Investigators are still determining what relationship, if any, the sender had with the base. Personnel exhibited symptoms of a burning sensation on their hands and faces, and one individual had a nose bleed. Amazon.com agreed to buy connected-doorbell startup Ring for about $1 billion, according to TIME. The move helps Amazon expand further into the consumer market, including providing security for package deliveries. Amazon has been working toward a bigger presence in homes through connected devices such as its Echo smart speaker with the voice-activated assistant.The Chicago Transit Authority plans to add 1,000 high-definition cameras and 3,800 regular cameras throughout the transit system to improve safety, reports Curbed Chicago. New lighting and other improvements to all 146 stations will be added later this year, according to the mayor's office. More than 100 cameras will be installed at bus turnaround locations and video monitors will be added to all CTA rail stations to help staff monitor activity. Since 2011 the CTA's camera network has doubled and helped police arrest at least 1,387 people. The station video monitors are an important addition and can keep CTA personnel aware of crime and get victims the help they need more quickly.In other news, a new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office recommends that Customs and Border Protection improve evaluations of the effectiveness of its efforts against importation of counterfeit products and assess opportunities to enhance information sharing with the private sector. Prompted by news of school shootings, a high school student in Wisconsin invented a device that slides under a classroom door and prevents the door from opening. In Maryland, a former Montgomery County Public Schools security guard who pleaded guilty to having sex with a 14-year-old student is again facing arrest after violating the terms of his probation and being discovered in the home of the victim. Kenya's National Hospital Insurance Fund will use fingerprints and smartcards to identify its more than 6 million members in the battle against fraudsters. March is Red Cross Month, and the American Red Cross is asking people across the United States to give blood, become a volunteer, or make a donation.