Pulse Nightclub Shooter’s Widow Acquitted, Palestinian Protestors Killed In Clashes, Atlanta Battles Ransomware, And More

The widow of the Pulse nightclub shooter was found not guilty of helping her husband carry out the attack. Noor Salman was charged with aiding and abetting the commission of a terrorist act, and with obstruction of justice, The New York Times reports. The jury deliberated for 11 hours before reaching the verdict.At least eight Palestinians were killed in confrontations with Israeli soldiers when a six-week peaceful protest turned violent on its first day Friday morning. "Declaring the area surrounding the Gaza strip a closed military zone, the Israeli military said it was 'responding with riot dispersal means and firing towards main instigators,'" according to The New York Times. Israeli forces fired live ammunition, rubber bullets, and tear gas.Atlanta continues to battle a ransomware attack that has lasted a week, causing serious disruptions in five of its 13 government departments. And experts are concerned that it could be the first of many municipalities crippled by a similar cyberattack. "Municipalities often have a very limited IT budget, preferring to channel funds into meeting immediate needs and completing public works projects rather than cyberdefense," WIRED found in a new analysis.New York City will introduce cybersecurity tools to help residents protect themselves from malicious online activity. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the initiative, which will allow residents to download a free app—NYC Secure—to alert them to potential threats on their devices. New York City will also make changes to its public Wi-Fi to make it more secure, TechCrunch reports.Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley is now calling the Austin bomber a terrorist after facing criticism for not labeling him as such in the initial investigation. "When I look at what he did to our community, I actually agree now that he was a domestic terrorist," Manley said, The Washington Post reports.Kansas legislators introduced a bill that would make schools liable for school shootings if teachers and staff present were not allowed to be armed. In a copy of the bill obtained by CNN, it said "there shall be a rebuttable presumption of negligence on the part of such school district when it is shown by evidence that such school district did not authorize any employee of such school district, other than school security officers, to carry concealed handguns." In other news, Russia will expel 60 American diplomats and close a U.S. consulate in response to expulsions of its diplomats, a Kentucky off-duty police officer was shot and killed by an impersonator, China's space station may crash into Earth on Easter Sunday, and Facebook's election safeguards are still a work in progress.