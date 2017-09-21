Puerto Rico Without Power, Rescues in Mexico, SEC Hacked, Police Shooting in Oklahoma, and More

​Hurricane Maria has knocked out power to the entire island of Puerto Rico and brought catastrophic flooding before moving toward the mainland United States—and power may not be restored for months officials say. The hurricane has dropped to a Category 3 but could still cause substantial damage to the Dominican Republic and the U.S. East Coast. Stark images and video have begun to emerge from those in Puerto Rico, showing entire swaths of cities completely flooded and buildings destroyed. St. Croix and the U.S. Virgin Islands received a battering early yesterday as well.



Meanwhile, officials in Mexico City are racing against time as they try to rescue those trapped in buildings collapsed by the magnitude-7.1 earthquake that struck Tuesday afternoon. Rain and risk of buildings’ further collapse are complicating efforts even more—especially for one 12-year-old girl trapped under a collapsed elementary school girl. At least 250 people were killed by the temblor, but rescuers and volunteers have steadily continued to clear debris—quietly, in order to hear any voices coming from the wreckage.



The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced that hackers may have gamed the system by trading on information they accessed in the electronic filing system last year. A software vulnerability was exploited for access to nonpublic information, including corporate financial actions. While no personally identifiable information was compromised, the intrusion can undermine confidence in financial markets, the SEC said.



Police in Oklahoma City are being criticized after they shot and killed a deaf man Tuesday night as witnesses yelled to officers that the man was deaf and could not hear them. While officers were responding to another call that evening, they came across 35-year-old Magdiel Sanchez, who was holding a 2-foot metal pipe. Police drew their weapons and ordered Sanchez to drop the pipe and get on the ground, but he began to walk towards officers. Nearby neighbors yelled out to the officers that Sanchez is deaf and has developmental disabilities, but two officers fired their weapons, killing Sanchez.