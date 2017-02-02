Prison Riots Against Trump, UC Berkeley Protests, Investigation into U.S. Travel Ban, and More

​A revolt at Delaware’s largest men’s prison has ended. CNN reports one corrections officer who was taken hostage by prisoners was f​ound dead inside the building.​ The two-day riot triggered prisons across the state to enter lockdown. Inmates took four corrections officers and fellow prisoners hostage yesterday in protest of U.S. President Donald Trump. The hostage-takers called a local newspaper demanding improvements to education, rehabilitation programs, and an investigation into the prison’s budget and spending. “We know that the institution is going to change for the worse,” one of the callers noted in reference to the Trump administration. This morning, two employees and 82 inmates remain inside the locked-down prison block. It’s unclear how many of those inmates are hostages versus hostage-takers.

Protests at UC Berkeley turned violent last night after protesters started fires, broke down doors, and shot off fireworks in protest of alt-right figurehead Milo Yiannopoulos’s scheduled speech. The university canceled the event after 150 violent masked protesters joined a group of 1,500 peaceful protesters on campus and began wreaking havoc. The campus was put into lockdown for a few hours until protesters dispersed. This isn’t the first time students have pushed against the Breitbart editor’s appearance—last month, UC Davis canceled an appearance by Yiannopoulos after protests.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) inspector general is opening an investigation into Trump’s travel ban rolled out late last week. The DHS office instructed staff to preserve all documents related to the implementation of the executive order, which bars travelers from seven countries from entering the U.S. Lawmakers have asked the inspector general to investigate whether DHS and other agency personnel had the opportunity to provide Trump with guidance in rolling out the order, as well as what directions were provided to Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officers on how to implement it. Another question is whether CBP officials have complied with orders following reports that officers still haven’t allowed detained travelers access to counsel.