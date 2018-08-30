Police Officer Convicted of Murder, Arming Teachers in Virginia, and More

A Dallas-area police officer has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the shooting of an unarmed black teenager in a case that hinged on body camera footage, CNN reports. Officer Roy Oliver was also fined $10,000 in the rare conviction—only six nonfederal police officers have been convicted of murder since 2005, and four of those convictions have been overturned. Oliver opened fire with his rifle on a car full of teenagers leaving a party where they were responding to reports of underage drinking, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards in front of his siblings. Oliver said the car was aiming to run over him and his partner, but body camera footage revealed that the car was moving away from the officers when Oliver opened fire.

A southern Virginia school district unanimously agreed to allow teachers and school staff to become special conservators of the peace which would allow them to carry weapons in schools, but the state’s attorney general says the effort is illegal, the Washington Post reports. “Our kids deserve a safe, secure learning environment when they come to school, and adding guns and armed, unqualified personnel to our classrooms is incompatible with that goal,” Herring said in a statement. “The introduction of unqualified personnel with guns raises the likelihood of a tragic accident, or potentially catastrophic confusion during an emergency.” At least 14 staff members in the school district are planning on applying to become special conservators of the peace, which requires registering with the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services. That department is now grappling with how to respond due to lack of clarity in what the title actually allows and the fact that districts have other ways to bring armed personnel onto campus, through school resource officers or law enforcement officers. But the Lee County school district says only four of their schools have resource officers because they can’t afford more, and arming volunteer employees is the best alternative.

