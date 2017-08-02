Piecemeal Border Wall, Syrian Crackdown Report, Town Hall Security, Red Cross Ambush Piecemeal Border Wall, Syrian Crackdown Report, Town Hall Security, and more 2/8/2017 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyIn his first appearance on Capitol Hill Tuesday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly described plans for safeguards along the U.S.-Mexico border that were more piecemeal than the "big, beautiful wall" President Trump has touted. Kelly said his agency would first build sections of wall and fencing where border agents see an immediate need and fill in gaps with ground sensors, surveillance blimps and other technologies that help detect illegal border crossings, emphasizing that the government has finite time and resources." "We're not going to be able to build a wall everywhere all at once," Kelly told the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee.A report by Amnesty International alleges that thousands of people have been hanged at a Syrian prison in a secret crackdown on dissent by the regime of Bashar al-Assad. The human rights group says as many as 13,000 people have been executed at Saydnaya prison, north of the capital Damascus in a campaign authorized by senior regime figures. Amnesty's report, Human Slaughterhouse, says prisoners are moved in the middle of the night from their cells under the pretext of being transferred, and then hung them.U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan and top House GOP leaders are urging rank-and-file members to increase security after several unruly town hall meetings dominated by Obamacare protests. Members were cautioned at a closed-door conference meeting on Tuesday to be aware of organized efforts to disrupt events at home and told them to take steps to ensure their own safety and that of their aides, CNN reported. Protests over the plans to repeal Obamacare are expected to continue during a recess later this month, according to multiple Republicans who attended the session, so the message from the entire leadership team was to get prepared now.Six Afghan Red Cross aid workers have been killed in an ambush in the country's north while travelling to a remote area to deliver humanitarian aid, various media outlets reported. Three vehicles carrying eight International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) employees were travelling through Dasht-e Leili, a desert in Jowzjan province, when they came under fire, according to the local officials. Three drivers and three other personnel were killed, and two are missing. ICRC in Afghanistan confirmed the killings.