Piecemeal Border Wall, Syrian Crackdown Report, Town Hall Security, Red Cross Ambush

​​In his first appearance on Capitol Hill Tuesday, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly described plans for safeguards along the U.S.-Mexico border that were more piecemeal than the "big, beautiful wall" President Trump has touted. Kelly said his agency would first build sections of wall and fencing where border agents see an immediate need and fill in gaps with ground sensors, surveillance blimps and other technologies that help detect illegal border crossings, emphasizing that the government has finite time and resources." "We're not going to be able to build a wall everywhere all at once," Kelly told the U.S. House Homeland Security Committee.