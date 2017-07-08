Philippines to Beef Up Martial Law in South; Bomb Attack at Minnesota Mosque; Barcelona Airport Security Mini-Strikes; and Philippines to Beef Up Martial Law in South; Bomb Attack at Minnesota Mosque; Barcelona Airport Security Mini-Strikes; and More 8/7/2017 by Flora Szatkowski ASISSMArticleBodyPhilippine President Rodrigo Duterte asked lawmakers to approve the recruitment of 20,000 more soldiers to tackle increased security threats following a bloody urban siege in the south, reports The Star. Almost 700 people have been killed in more than two months of fighting in the southern city of Marawi against militants who have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group. The militants have occupied parts of Marawi since May 23, prompting Duterte to declare martial law in Mindanao.A blast caused by what the FBI called "an improvised explosive device" damaged a Bloomington, Minnesota, Islamic center before dawn Saturday, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. No one was hurt in the explosion, which heavily damaged an imam's office at the Dar Al Farooq Center. Windows in the office were shattered, either by the blast or by an object thrown through them.Passengers at Barcelona's El Prat Airport are facing delays of up to an hour as security scanning staff from private firm Eulen are carrying out one-hour strikes at regular intervals They will continue the mini-strikes and will launch an all-out strike on August 14 if no deal is reached, reports The Sun.In other news, the United Kingdom published principles of cybersecurity for connected and automated vehicles. The Brazilian military launched a pre-dawn crime crackdown in favelas across Rio De Janeiro on Saturday. A security guard died after being stabbed at a grocery store in the Sylmar area of Los Angeles. Panama's government will send a delegation of senior security and trade officials to China for talks beginning tomorrow.