Philippine Casino Robbery And Fire Kills At Least 36, EU Leaders Pledge To Work With U.S. Businesses On Climate Change

​A casino robbery in the Philippines resulted in a fire that caused at least 36 people to die from smoke inhalation. A gunman entered a casino resort in Manila, set fire to gambling tables, and filled a bag with casino chips, according to The Washington Post. He is suspected of later killing himself after hiding in a hotel room, and authorities say they do not believe the incident has links to terrorism. "All indications point to a criminal act by an apparently emotionally disturbed individual," said Ernesto Abella, a spokesperson for Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.



Instead of working with U.S. President Donald Trump to renegotiate a climate agreement, European Union leaders said they will work directly with state governors and U.S. business leaders—many who have pledged to abide by the Paris Climate Agreement. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was "enthused" by the response from U.S. companies, according to The Guardian. "We need this Paris agreement in order to save our creation," she added.



The Trump administration filed a petition with the U.S. Supreme Court last night, asking it to reverse rulings by lower courts to reinstate a temporary travel ban to the United States from six majority-Muslim countries, NPR reports. "We have asked the Supreme Court to hear this important case and are confident that President Trump's executive order is well within his lawful authority to keep the nation safe and protect our communities from terrorism," said U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson Sarah Isgur Flores in a statement.



Single sign-on service and identity manager OneLogin experienced a security breach that compromised customer data and gave unauthorized users the ability to decrypt encrypted data, Krebs on Security reports. "A breach that allowed intruders to decrypt customer data could be extremely damaging for affected customers," Krebs said. "After OneLogin customers sign into their account, the service takes care of remembering and supplying the customer's usernames and passwords for all of their applications."



Russian hackers might have been involved in cyberattacks that impacted the 2016 U.S. presidential election, said Russian President Vladimir Putin in an appearance yesterday. Putin denied that the activity was state-sponsored, but "raised the possibility of attacks on foreign votes by what he portrayed as free-spirited Russian patriots," according to The New York Times.



A group of researchers are using ridesharing vehicles as surveillance devices to track stingrays—fake cell towers often used by law enforcement to intercept communications. The team of researchers from the University of Washington paid rideshare drivers to keep sensors in the trunks of their cars, making them into "mobile cellular data collectors," according to WIRED. "They used the results to map out practically every cell tower in the cities of Seattle and Milwaukee."

