Paris Knife Attack, DNC Hacking Scare, FL School Security, and More

Two people are dead and one left badly injured after a knife attack this morning in western Paris but the motivation of the attacker is unclear. Police killed the attacker shortly after he fled the scene, and while the man had connections to extremist ideology, the matter may have been a family dispute--the two victims were the attacker’s mother and sister. However, the man was also known to have mental problems and “was known for being a terror apologist,” CNN reports. He was on a watch-list for potential jihadists, and ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. "He was someone who was unstable rather than committed to terrorism and who might respond to a call from ISIS,” one official told reporters.



The U.S. Democratic National Committee (DNC) has backtracked after announcing yesterday that it discovered an ongoing attempted hack of its voter database—the phishing attempt was actually a simulated test, CNN reports.. The DNC originally raised the alarm yesterday afternoon, reporting to the FBI that a fake login page was attempting to collect users’ login information and access voter files. But last night it announced that a third party was carrying out a simulated phishing test—one that was not authorized by the DNC or its vendors.

