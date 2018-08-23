Paris Knife Attack, DNC Hacking Scare, FL School Security, and More Paris Knife Attack, DNC Hacking Scare, FL School Security, and More 8/23/2018 by Lilly Chapa ASISSMArticleBodyTwo people are dead and one left badly injured after a knife attack this morning in western Paris but the motivation of the attacker is unclear. Police killed the attacker shortly after he fled the scene, and while the man had connections to extremist ideology, the matter may have been a family dispute--the two victims were the attacker’s mother and sister. However, the man was also known to have mental problems and “was known for being a terror apologist,” CNN reports. He was on a watch-list for potential jihadists, and ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack. "He was someone who was unstable rather than committed to terrorism and who might respond to a call from ISIS,” one official told reporters.The U.S. Democratic National Committee (DNC) has backtracked after announcing yesterday that it discovered an ongoing attempted hack of its voter database—the phishing attempt was actually a simulated test, CNN reports.. The DNC originally raised the alarm yesterday afternoon, reporting to the FBI that a fake login page was attempting to collect users’ login information and access voter files. But last night it announced that a third party was carrying out a simulated phishing test—one that was not authorized by the DNC or its vendors. Florida lawmakers and the state’s governor are disagreeing on how to boost school security following the Parkland shooting in February, the Washington Post reports. Gov. Rick Scott wants to redirect some $58 million of unspent funds to give schools the funding to hire more campus police officers, but legislators say a current program is sufficient to provide schools with armed security guards and staff members. However, two-thirds of school districts in Florida do not trust anyone but sworn law enforcement officers to carry weapons on campus.In other news, firefighters in California are accusing Verizon of throttling their Internet hobbling command and communication capabilities. Facebook pulled its Virtual Private Network from the Apple app store after it was criticized as being data-harvesting spyware. The first deadly case of West Nile Virus in the United States this year was reported in Utah. The U.S. State Department has upped its travel advisory for Mexico after eight bodies were found in Cancun. ISIS has issued its first audio message from its leader in a year. A Category 4 hurricane is headed towards Hawaii, making it the first major hurricane to make landfall there in almost three decades. Officials are warning residents to set aside two weeks’ worth of food and water. Federal contractor Booz Allen Hamilton was awarded a $1 billion cybersecurity contract for securing 80 percent of .gov sites.