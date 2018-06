Paris Hostage Incident, Sexual Harassment Report, Colorado Wildfire Rages, Cameroon Security Allegations

Years of efforts to prevent sexual harassment of women in the fields of science , engineering and medicine have not succeeded, and a sweeping overhaul is needed in the way universities and institutions deal with the issue, a major new report by a national advisory panel concluded on Tuesday. "Despite significant attention in recent years, there is no evidence to suggest that current policies, procedures, and approaches have resulted in a significant reduction in sexual harassment," said the report, which was more than two years in the making and issued by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. The report offered 15 detailed recommendations.