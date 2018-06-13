Paris Hostage Incident, Sexual Harassment Report, Colorado Wildfire Rages, Cameroon Security Allegations Paris Hostage Incident, Sexual Harassment Report, Colorado Wildfire Rages, and more 6/13/2018 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyA four-hour hostage standoff in central Paris Tuesday ended with police moving in, arresting the armed suspect and freeing the people held in a ground-floor office, France's officials announced late Tuesday. At least two people had been held and were reported safe. There was no indication of an extremist motive, police said. The Paris prosecutor's office detained the suspect, a 26-year-old man born in Morocco, a local official said. It was not immediately clear if he had French nationality, the Associated Press reports. Years of efforts to prevent sexual harassment of women in the fields of science, engineering and medicine have not succeeded, and a sweeping overhaul is needed in the way universities and institutions deal with the issue, a major new report by a national advisory panel concluded on Tuesday. "Despite significant attention in recent years, there is no evidence to suggest that current policies, procedures, and approaches have resulted in a significant reduction in sexual harassment," said the report, which was more than two years in the making and issued by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. The report offered 15 detailed recommendations.A wildfire in Colorado that has burned over 22,000 acres is forcing San Juan National Forest to close its doors to visitors and employees, CNN reports. The forest, which covers more than 1.8 million acres in western Colorado, announced Tuesday the Stage 3 closure is to protect natural resources and public safety because of the danger of the blaze known as the 416 Fire. The 416 Fire began June 1 near Durango, Colorado, and has now burned 22,131 acres, according to local officials. It is 10 percent contained and there are 813 fire personnel battling flames. Cameroon is in the grip of spiraling violence that has seen security forces and armed separatists torture and attack people in the country's English speaking region, a new report by Amnesty International alleges. The human rights group says it has spoken to more than 150 victims and eyewitnesses to gather evidence of escalating violence in the northwest and southwest region of the country, CNN reports. The report stated that English speakers in the country were being targeted by both the Cameroon military and armed Anglophone separatists in waves of violence that Amnesty describes as unlawful, excessive and unnecessary.