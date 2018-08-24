Paris Attack Not Terror Related, Mexico Travel Advisory, Possible T-Mobile Security Breach, and More

French prosecutors are not treating the Thursday knife-attack in Paris as a terror incident, CBN reports. The attacker was shot and killed outside his home by police after stabbing his mother and sister to death, and seriously injuring another woman. According to Interior Minister Gerard Collomb, the man "suffered from serious mental health issues, although he has also been flagged for glorifying terrorism," according to the article. Collomb described the attacker as "unstable, rather than someone who was engaged, someone who could respond, for example, to orders and instructions from a terrorist organization, in particular from [ISIS]."



The U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory for several states in Mexico after eight bodies were discovered in Cancun, a popular resort town. But the travel advisory does not refer to the Quintana Roo/Cancun area, USA Today reports. The State Department said there has been "widespread" homicide, robbery, carjacking, and kidnapping in the states of Colma, Guerreo, Michoacán, Sinaloa, and Tamaulipas," and advised travelers to stay away from those locations. "The department also advised travelers to use toll roads, avoid driving at night, use caution when taking money out of banks or ATMs and be alert at local bars, nightclubs and casinos. It also advised not to display signs of wealth," the article states.



T-Mobile says customer account information was compromised in a potential security breach, affecting about 3 percent of its 77 million customers, Reuters reports. "No financial data, social security numbers or passwords were compromised, but other per​sonal information like name, email-id, phone number, zip code, account number or type (postpaid or prepaid) may have been exposed, the company said." The company discovered and shut down the unauthorized access on Monday.



Facebook has taken a third-party quiz app offline over privacy concerns. "The social media company said Wednesday it took action against the myPersonality app because its creators refused an inspection, and over worries that data on as many as 4 million users may have been misused," NBC News reports. The app was created in 2007, and Facebook says it was "mainly active" prior to 2012. According to the article, "it wasn't clear why Facebook was taking action now."

