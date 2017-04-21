Paris Attack, Lack of Movement on U.S. Cyber Policy, Malaysia Airlines MH370 Update, and More

​A terror attack on France's most famous boulevard, the Champs-Élysées in Paris, has left one policeman and the gunman dead, The New York Times reports. Around 9 p.m. local time Thursday night, the gunman, 39-year old Karim Cheufi, wielding an assault rifle, fired on a police vehicle parked in front of a retail store. He injured one policeman and killed another. Witnesses described a scene of panic as bystanders sought shelter, and the assassin was shot and killed by police as he tried to flee on foot. The BBC reports that French intelligence services had previously identified him as a potential Islamic radical. A presidential vote is set to kick off in France this weekend, and the attacks are thought to have an impact on the first vote, tipping the choice "toward a candidate perceived as tougher on crime and terrorism."



U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to deliver a major initiative on cybersecurity since taking office at the end of January, even though he promised a report on hacking, a private sector advisory initiative, and an executive order to combat hacking. Federal Computer Week reports the president stated in a January 11 press conference that within 90 days, his director of national intelligence and CIA director were going to "be coming back to me with a major report on hacking." What's more, many key cyber positions in the administration have yet to be filled. Megan Stifel, former member of Obama's National Security Council, says the president needs more personnel before making progress on the cyber policy front. "It's a complex space [for] a new administration to make some significant headway without convening experts in this space," she said.

