Paris Attack, Lack of Movement on U.S. Cyber Policy, Malaysia Airlines MH370 Update, and More

A terror attack on France's most famous boulevard, the Champs-Élysées in Paris, has left one policeman and the gunman dead, The New York Times reports. Around 9 p.m. local time Thursday night, the gunman, 39-year old Karim Cheufi, wielding an assault rifle, fired on a police vehicle parked in front of a retail store. He injured one policeman and killed another. Witnesses described a scene of panic as bystanders sought shelter, and the assassin was shot and killed by police as he tried to flee on foot. The BBC reports that French intelligence services had previously identified him as a potential Islamic radical. A presidential vote is set to kick off in France this weekend, and the attacks are thought to have an impact on the first vote, tipping the choice "toward a candidate perceived as tougher on crime and terrorism."U.S. President Donald Trump has yet to deliver a major initiative on cybersecurity since taking office at the end of January, even though he promised a report on hacking, a private sector advisory initiative, and an executive order to combat hacking. Federal Computer Week reports the president stated in a January 11 press conference that within 90 days, his director of national intelligence and CIA director were going to "be coming back to me with a major report on hacking." What's more, many key cyber positions in the administration have yet to be filled. Megan Stifel, former member of Obama's National Security Council, says the president needs more personnel before making progress on the cyber policy front. "It's a complex space [for] a new administration to make some significant headway without convening experts in this space," she said. An analysis of ocean debris shows that missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 "is most likely within a proposed expanded search area rejected by Australia and Malaysia in January," according to the Australian government's scientific agency. Reuters reports a $200 million search for the aircraft that went missing had been suspended when the two countries said the new search area was imprecise. There were 239 people onboard the flight that went down in 2014, and the search for the debris has become "one of the world's greatest aviation mysteries."In other news, Syria has moved its combat aircraft to a Russian base in the northeastern part of the country to make them less vulnerable to U.S. attack, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said today. President Trump has ordered a probe into whether foreign steel imports are threatening U.S. national security. And The Intercept has released an article on the number of people living in the United States convicted of terrorism and released since 9/11.