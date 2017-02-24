Pakistan Launches Nationwide Anti-Terrorism Operation, U.S. To Resume Use of Private Prisons, Research Reveals Flaw

​The Pakistan government is allowing its armed forces to enter the Punjab province for the first time to hunt down, arrest, and shoot suspected militants. The effort is part of a nationwide military operation to "indiscriminately" eliminate terrorism from Pakistan after a five-day streak of suicide bombings by militia linked to ISIS, according to The Washington Post.



U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded previous guidance that ended the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) use of private prisons, allowing the practice to continue. The guidance, released under the Obama administration, came after a DOJ Inspector General report that found "serious problems and more frequent reports of violence at privately run, for-profit facilities compared with federal public prisons," Vox reports.



New research reveals that a common cryptographic hash function used to enable authentication and other security steps is vulnerable to an attack. A team of researchers from Google and CWI Amsterdam developed the attack on the hash, SHA-1, a former industry standard. "We still have SHA-1 deployed in a lot of places," said Marc Stevens, one of the CWI researchers, in an interview with WIRED. "And we know we can warn the big companies, but this news is especially important for all the other places where SHA-1 is in small applications."



U.S. lawmakers plan to reintroduce a bill that would overhaul government IT systems. The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Modernizing Government Technology Act last year, but the legislation failed to make it through the U.S. Senate after the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the bill would cost $9 billion to implement. The cost estimate, however, did not take into account the bill's cost benefits.



The relationship between North Korea and China—once considered loyal allies—may be deteriorating at a rapid rate. Earlier this week North Korea accused China of "dancing to the tune of the U.S." and "styling itself as a big power," according to The New York Times. China responded by deciding to cut off coal imports to North Korea, which the country depends on.

