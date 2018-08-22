Oregon Coast Earthquake, School Security Tax, Body Search Lawsuits, Obama’s Security Clearance Oregon Coast Earthquake, School Security Tax, Body Search Lawsuits, Obama’s Security Clearance 8/22/2018 by Mark Tarallo ASISSMArticleBodyAn earthquake and aftershock struck overnight off the coast of south-central Oregon, the CBS affiliate KOIN station reports. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reports the initial quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2, occurred just after 1:30 a.m. local time. It was centered more than 170 miles west of Coos Bay, about 220 miles southwest of Portland. USGS says there is no tsunami threat associated with the quake. People as far away as Portland reported feeling the tremblor. So far there have been no reports of damage or injury. The quake was located at a depth of about 6 miles. About two hours later, an aftershock with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 struck the area.Local school superintendents in Ohio started their campaign push for a school security tax hike Tuesday, saying new funds for mental health counselors for troubled students in some ways outweighs getting more armed guards, the Hamilton Journal-News reported. The joint press conference of four superintendents from Hamilton, Fairfield, Edgewood and New Miami school districts launched the public campaign for a new type of collective tax increase voters in participating districts will see on the November ballot. The proposed levy would go toward all types of school security—including armed guards or staffers—as well as safety technology and additional mental health counselors.In graphic detail, women are accusing U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officers of invasive body searches, the Washington Post reports. In one lawsuit, Tameika Lovell accused CBP officers of violating her constitutional rights and sidestepping the agency's rules prohibiting officers from conducting invasive body searches after a search at John F. Kennedy Airport. Her case is one of at least 11 since 2011 examined by the Center for Public Integrity. Each raises questions about authorities' power to detain people at the nation's 328 ports of entry, and critics' concerns about CBP officer accountability, the Post reports. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he is not reviewing the national security clearance of former President Obama, despite a published report to the contrary. "Never discussed or thought of," Trump said in a tweet. Trump made the claim while decrying a New Yorker magazine article that he said falsely reported that he was considering taking the extraordinary step of denying Intelligence briefings to Obama.