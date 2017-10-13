Ophelia Becomes 10th Straight Hurricane, Puerto Ricans Struggle To Find Water, EU Members To Keep Border Controls In Place

​​Ophelia strengthened into a hurricane earlier this week, becoming the tenth storm to consecutively reach hurricane strength in the Atlantic this season. Ophelia is projected to move northeast towards Europe, coming close to the United Kingdom and Ireland on Monday and Tuesday of next week.



U.S. President Donald Trump issued a warning via Twitter that federal aid to Puerto Rico won't last forever. His statement comes just three weeks after the island was hit by Hurricane Maria, leaving 83 percent of it without power and many places without potable water. "People are so desperate that on Wednesday the Environmental Protection Agency cited reports of residents trying to obtain drinking water from wells at hazardous Superfund sites," The New York Times reports.



The European Union still needs temporary border controls to mitigate terrorist threats, said ministers from Germany, France, and Austria. Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, and Norway all have implemented border control measures that are set to expire in November. At a meeting of interior ministers in Berlin, Germany's Thomas de Maiziere said the measures would be extended for another six months due to "serious threat to public policy or internal security."



Trump is expected to announce today that the United States will abide by the nuclear deal with Iran, leaving it up to Congress to take additional steps. Trump "plans to withdraw presidential 'certification' or endorsement of the agreement negotiated by his predecessor, but will not recommend that Congress immediately bust terms of the agreement by reimposing U.S. sanctions on Iran," according to The Washington Post.



Silicon Valley firms are implementing security into the basic design of how data moves between a company's servers, and the method could prevent major data breaches in the future. The new method, called Crypto Anchors, prevents hackers from taking data off of a corporate network and leaving with it. Instead, they have to wait while a hardened computer decrypts each bit of data—a process that can take hours, days, months, or even years, WIRED reports.

