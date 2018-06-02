Olympic Games Terror Drills, Cheaper Cyber Insurance for Apple and Cisco Users, Sensitive Super Bowl Documents Found, and M

​​​Pyeongchang is conducting anti-terror drills ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games, CBS News reports, which are slated to begin on Friday. About 60,000 personnel–50,000 of which are soldiers–have been mobilized to protect the city against terror attacks and enforce airspace security with anti-drone technology. Numerous security drills have been run, "from a terrorist taking athletes hostage and about to ram a vehicle into an Olympic stadium, to a chemical bomb exploding in a trash can as spectators run for their lives, and a drone carrying explosives shot out of the sky," according to the article​. An interceptor drone will also be deployed that features nets to capture rogue unmanned aerial vehicles, according to CNBC, and drone detection radar will be used "with signal-jamming guns that can take control of offending drones and land them." Pyeongchang is just 50 miles south of the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea. The two nations have participated in high-level talks leading up to the games, but South Korean officials are taking measures to ensure there are no disruptions to the Olympics.



Businesses that deploy Apple and Cisco technology may receive a better deal on cybersecurity insurance coverage, TechCrunch reports. The two tech giants made a deal with insurer Allianz that would allow customers with those products to receive lower deductibles on cyber coverage–or in some cases, no deductibles. Cisco's Ransomware Defense product is of particular value to Alianz, which protects organizations against a range of threats. Apple has cited its integration of hardware, software, and services on its iOS devices which "helps to ensure that each component of the system is trusted" as a key part of the deal. While organizations may be getting a break for having these vendors' product suites, cybersecurity insurance premiums run high–they were $1.35 billion in 2016, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

