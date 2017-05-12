Olympic Committee to Decide on Russia Ban, International Travel to the U.S. Down, British Parliament Cybersecurity, and Mor

​An announcement from the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) is expected later today on whether or not Russia is banned from the 2018 Olympics for a nationwide doping scandal that began as early as 2012. President Thomas Bach and the rest of the IOC board have been reviewing the findings of a 16-month investigation headed up by the former president of Switzerland, Samuel Schmid. The IOC board has been "looking into the allegations of government involvement in the cheating when Russia hosted the last Winter Games in Sochi in 2014, and deciding whether there is enough evidence to conclude that this is indeed what happened, despite repeated denials," according to the BBC. A report from a Canadian law professor came to light just before the 2016 Rio Games that Russia had "engaged in a state-sponsored doping conspiracy that benefitted 1,000 athletes across 30 sports between 2012 and 2015." Russia was allowed to compete in those games and won 56 medals.



A new report shows that international travel to the United States is growing at a slow rate, and it could be due to stricter travel security measures imposed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS). Travel only increased by 3.7 percent in October compared to the same month last year, which is among the lowest rates of any region in the world, the LA Times reports. The report from the International Air Transportation Association, which is the trade group of the world's airlines, pointed to increased travel security measures from DHS, like stowing laptops during long flights, as a possible reason for the decline. Another report from the U.S. Department of Commerce showed that "travel to the U.S. for the first six months of the year dropped 3.9% compared with the same period in 2016, with travel from Mexico showing the biggest drop—9.4%." However, travel from Canada to the United States has held steady at a strong rate, according to the article, "party making up for the loss of travel from Mexico and overseas."



British members of parliament (MPs) admit on Twitter to sharing their passwords with staff and interns, an open breach of cybersecurity policy at the House of Parliament, ZDNet reports. In a tweet from conservative MP Nadine Dorries, she said her staff "log onto my computer on my desk with my login everyday." Her statement was in response to a report that a computer was used to view pornography in first secretary of state Damien Green's office, and intended to defend him. Another MP Nick Boles tweeted "I often forget my password and have to ask my staff what it is." The House of Parliament's official cybersecurity policy requires that MPs and all users of its digital services not share passwords, iNews reports. Cyber experts say password sharing is an easy way for hackers to gain entry to a network and wreak havoc from there.

