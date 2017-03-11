Officials Increase NYC Marathon Security, Bollards Go Up Around City, UN Issues Seawater Rise Warning

​​As the investigation into this week's terror attack continues, officials are enhancing security for Sunday's New York City Marathon. More than 51,000 runners are expected to compete in the event with as many as 2.5 million spectators along the race route, making it one of the largest marathons in the world. To prepare for the event, the New York Police Department has increased the number of sand trucks and vehicles along the route, doubled its rooftop observation teams and counter-sniper teams, and added more heavy weapons teams and police dogs throughout the city. "This increase will supplement the already large, substantial detail of uniformed officers that you'll see along the route," said NYPD's Chief of Department Carlos Gomez in an interview with NPR. "But there will also be officers in civilian attire that you won't see—they'll be mixing in with the crowds to detect any suspicious activity."



Transportation authorities have begun placing hundreds of concrete barriers at intersections along the Hudson River Park Bikeway to prevent future attacks. The concrete barriers—planned for 57 different intersections—have drawn some criticism, however, as people expressed concerns about how the barriers will impeded the flow of bicycles and pedestrians on New York's busiest bike path.



The United Nations issued a warning that hundreds of millions of urban dwellers around the world face their cities being filled with rising seawaters if global warming continues. The UN's Climate Central group said that an increase of 3 degrees Celsius would "ultimately lock in irreversible sea-level rises of perhaps two meters," according to The Guardian, which found that local preparations for seal-level rise of this magnitude are "patchy" or not happening at all.



ISIS's caliphate was reduced on Friday to two border towns at the Iraq-Syria border where fighters are believed to be holding out. "Forces in Syria and Iraq backed by regional states and global powers now appear on the cusp of victory over the group, which proclaimed its authority over all Muslims in 2014 when it held about a third of both countries and ruled over millions," Reuters reports.



Miami fired six firefighters for defacing a black lieutenant's family photos and draping a noose over one of the pictures. City of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue Chief Joseph Zahralban said the 17-year veteran lieutenant found his photos defaced with "sexually explicit" graphics in September, Buzzfeed reports. "This was immediately reported to my staff, and as a result, I personally responded to the station," Zahralban said. "Appalled by my observation, I immediately requested the Miami Police Department investigate the matter and temporarily transferred all personnel assigned to that station, per our department policy." The investigation led to the firing of six firefighters and the suspension—without pay—of 11 others.



An Equifax special committee cleared executives who made stock sales after its major data breach this summer. The committee—created by the board—investigated trades made by four executives prior to Equifax's disclosure of the data breach. The committee found that the executives were not aware of the incident when the trades were made, Reuters reports.

