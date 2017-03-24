Officials Arrest Nine People In U.K. Terror Attack Investigation, United States Increases Vetting For Visa Applicants

​Officials arrested nine individuals as they work to establish if the assailant—Khalid Masood—who carried out the terrorist attacks in London this week was part of a wider conspiracy. "Our investigation focuses on [Masood's] motivation, his preparation, and his associates," said Met Police Acting Deputy Commissioner Mark Rowley in an interview with The Guardian. "While there's still no evidence of further threats, you'll understand our determination is to whether he acted totally alone inspired by terrorist propaganda or if others have encouraged, supported, or directed him."



U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sent cables to all American embassies last week, instructing consular officials to increase scrutiny of who they issue tourist and business travel visas to. This new method of vetting will include asking visa applicants detailed questions about their background and "making mandatory checks of social media history if a person has ever been in territory controlled by the Islamic State," The New York Times reports. The scrutiny does not apply to 38 nations, including most of Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and South Korea.



The U.S. Senate passed legislation Thursday that repeals rules that prohibited Internet service providers from abusing data they gather on their customers while using the Internet. The rules were introduced under former U.S. President Barack Obama to allow consumers to forbid their Internet providers from sharing what the Federal Communications Commission deems "sensitive" information, like app usage history and mobile location data, according to The Washington Post.



Most Internet users cannot correctly answer questions on a quiz about cybersecurity issues and concepts, a new poll by the Pew Research Center finds. "A majority of online adults can identify a strong password when they see one and recognize the dangers of using public Wi-Fi," according to What the Public Knows About Cybersecurity. "However, many struggle with more technical cybersecurity concepts, such as how to identify true two-factor authentication or determine if a webpage they are using is encrypted."



U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to issue a cybersecurity executive order this spring, but the document will not fix the United States' cybersecurity issues, critics say. "The nation has failed to adapt to modern cyberwar," the MIT Technology Review reports. "It is struggling not only to defend itself, but also to respond once an attack has occurred."

