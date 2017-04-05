Officer Fired After Killing Black Teen, Comey Testifies, Malware Attack, and More

A police officer who shot and killed a black teenager in Texas has been fired after inconsistencies in his account of events were revealed. Officer Roy Oliver used a rifle to shoot into a car full of teenagers leaving a party last Saturday, resulting in the death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards, who was sitting in the passenger seat. The teens were leaving a house party after police arrived when multiple gunshots were heard, causing chaos. Officers initially stated that the car Edwards entered was put in reverse and intentionally drove towards police, prompting the shooting, but body camera footage from Oliver and another officer revealed that the car was merely driving away from the scene when Oliver opened fire. Meanwhile, the officer accused of shooting Walter Scott an unarmed black man during a traffic stop, pleaded guilty to violating Scott’s civil rights. And the U.S. Department of Justice announced yesterday that there will be no charges against the police officer who killed Alton Sterling outside a convenience store last year.



The U.S. National Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Center has issued a warning about malware that is targeting public health, critical manufacturing, and IT security. Hackers use administrative credentials stolen through malware to access an organization’s most private data. “Possible impacts include temporary or permanent loss of sensitive or proprietary information, disruption to regular operations, financial losses incurred to restore systems and files and potential harm to an organization’s reputation,” the bulletin notes.



FBI Director James Comey testified yesterday about the FBI’s possible role in the U.S. presidential elections last fall. Days before elections took place, Comey publicly discussed a new investigation into candidate Hillary Clinton while remaining silent about an ongoing investigation into then-nominee Donald Trump’s ties to Russia. The FBI director said he would not have done anything differently because he needed to inform lawmakers that the Clinton investigation—once deemed complete—was being reopened.

